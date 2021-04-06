Southampton leading Manchester City & West Ham in race for £15m-rated Championship man

Southampton are keen on signing Brentford’s Rico Henry in the summer, with the left-back determined to leave if the Bees aren’t promoted.

The 23-year-old has established himself as one of the top performers outside the Premier League in his position due to his displays over recent years.

Therefore, there has been plenty of speculation surrounding Henry in recent windows, but he has remained with Brentford up to now.

That could change in the summer though, as the Evening Standard have revealed that Henry is set on playing in the top-flight next season, as they claim Southampton are leading the chase for the former Walsall man.

However, the update also adds that Manchester City have been monitoring Henry, whilst West Ham chief David Moyes is also a fan, but it’s the Saints who are more likely to make a move this summer.

With Henry still having two years left on his contract, they state that a fee in the region of £12-15m would be required to do a deal, as well as further incentives depending on how the player progresses, which is something Brentford have done with deals in the past.

Of course, Brentford would fancy their chances of keeping Henry if they win promotion, with Thomas Frank’s side currently third in the Championship.

The verdict

In truth, this is no surprise because Henry has been excellent at this level for some time now. He is capable in possession, athletic and has all the tools to play in the Premier League.

Brentford will be aware of that, and they have shown in the past that they won’t stand in the way of their players if a suitable offer comes in.

Should they fail to win promotion, a move seems inevitable and if Southampton could finalise this deal it would be a coup for them.

