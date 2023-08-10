Highlights Three Championship clubs are keen on signing Flynn Downes from West Ham United.

Southampton, Leeds, and Middlesbrough are said to be in a race with Premier League side Crystal Palace to snap up the 24-year-old.

Some reports have suggested Southampton are currently leading the race, with Downes in talks to join the Saints on a season-long loan deal.

It was a mixed opening Championship weekend for Leeds United, Southampton and Middlesbrough.

Following their respective relegation's from the Premier League, it has been a busy summer for the Whites and the Saints in particular, with both clubs trying to keep hold of their best talent after the drop.

For Middlesbrough, meanwhile, after last season's disappointment in the play-offs, the club are looking to go again under Michael Carrick, albeit with speculation over the future of one or two personnel.

Of course, there will likely be high-profile departures between now and the transfer deadline, but, any outgoings will likely also see fresh faces arrive.

Ironically, it appears that all three sides are now keen on signing the same player, with reports on Thursday afternoon suggesting that Daniel Farke, Russell Martin and Michael Carrick all have their eye on West Ham United midfielder Flynn Downes.

Leeds, Southampton and Middlesbrough linked to Flynn Downes

That is the case according to Football Insider, who have issued a big update on the young midfielder's future at the London Stadium.

As per their report, Leeds, Southampton, Middlesbrough and Premier League side Crystal Palace are all keen on the 24-year-old.

Football Insider speculate that following Edson Alvarez and James Ward-Prowse's arrivals at West Ham, Downes is set to find himself well down the pecking order, and that he could now be tempted by a move away in order to get regular firs tteam football.

This comes despite Downes having only joined West Ham last summer in a deal reported to be worth £9 million.

Of course, Downes made that move from Swansea, and it appears his time in South Wales may have a part to play in where he ends up going next.

Southampton leading the race to sign Flynn Downes

That is according to David Ornstein of The Athletic, who reports that with James Ward-Prowse set for a West Ham medical this evening, Flynn Downes is expected to go the other way.

Ornstein reports that Downes is in discussions over a season-long loan deal to the Saints.

The deal is not yet complete, but talks are heading that way, reports Ornstein.

Of course, if Downes does sign for Southampton, it would see him reunited with Russell Martin - his former Swansea City boss.

Downes featured 37 times in the Championship under Russell Martin in 2021/22.

Would this be a good move for Flynn Downes?

With regular first team football looking unlikely at West Ham this season, it does make sense for Flynn Downes to head out on loan this campaign.

Southampton may be the ideal destination for the 24-year-old, too.

Not only are they set to lose their main man in midfield in James Ward-Prowse, meaning Downes can slot in, the midfielder has worked under Russell Martin previously, so knows his system and the type of football that he wants to play very well.

Of course, with a Premier League club in Crystal Palace also said to be interested, there must be a temptation to try and stay in the top flight.

However, Downes, like at the London Stadium, probably won't be guaranteed the minutes he is after at Selhurst Park.