The Russell Martin revolution at Southampton appears to be of immediate conduction, with no secret being made of their desired transfer activity from both ends.

As is par of the course with Premier League relegation, numerous players are tipped to depart the South Coast in the coming weeks and months, though, as is also par of the course with a manager who beholds such strong ideologies in the way that Martin does, a lot of incomings are also anticipated as he looks to construct a promotion-winning squad built upon his values.

And one potential fresh face in the near future could be Everton's Mason Holgate as per a report from the Telegraph, who state that Southampton have entered talks with the Merseyside outfit following the uncertain futures of full-back duo Tino Livramento and Kyle Walker-Peters.

Will Mason Holgate leave Everton?

The report informs that Everton are looking to offload Holgate, as they prepare for their own thorough rebuild under Sean Dyche after flirting with relegation for the last two seasons.

Holgate only appeared on eight occasions throughout the entirety of the previous Premier League campaign despite Everton's struggles, so it is clear that he is surplus to requirements this summer.

Before last term, he had featured at least 25 times in three consecutive seasons, but he is evidently not a part of Dyche's plans moving forward and played no more than four times after he took the reins at the end of January.

Given the magnitude of Everton's call of duty to reinvigorate the playing squad, it is likely that they will have to sanction a significant degree of outgoings this summer, and players such as Dele Alli, Andre Gomes, Michael Keane and Ben Godfrey could well all be moved onto pastures new, too.

Would Everton's Mason Holgate be a good signing for Southampton?

Despite his Goodison Park plight over the last year or so, it is difficult to contest that Holgate would not represent an impressive pickup for the Saints nonetheless.

With over 100 Premier League appearances to his name, Holgate undoubtedly possesses pedigree and would not have featured so often in arguably world football's highest quality division without having ability- which is something that simply does not just go away.

At 26, Holgate also still has plenty to offer and is the type of player who would shine in the Championship given the experience he has in a higher league.

And a highly-successful loan spell with West Brom in the 2018/19 campaign highlighted the Barnsley academy product's quality at this level, with his impressive defensive displays going on to play a big part in the Baggies' eventual fourth-placed finish.

That experience could be vital for Southampton next term, as will likely have a much younger and inexperienced squad if the likes of James Ward-Prowse and the aforementioned Walker-Peters, among others, depart following relegation.

Along with this, Holgate is positionally flexible as he is capable as operating as a full-back as well as at the centre of defence, and can incorporate a domineering and commanding presence into Southampton's backline while being equipped with the necessary ball-playing qualities to align with Martin's philosophy, too.