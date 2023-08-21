Southampton supporters may have to brace for the departure of one of their star players this week as it looks increasingly likely that Che Adams is on the way out of St Mary's Stadium.

The Scotland international striker has been with the Saints for over four years since his £15 million move from Birmingham City in 2019, scoring 25 Premier League goals in four seasons, but it does appear that they are going to recoup the fee that they spent.

Per John Percy of The Telegraph, Everton are close to agreeing the structure of a deal worth the exact same fee to bring the 27-year-old to Goodison Park, and his departure from Russell Martin's squad after three goals scored in as many league matches will be one that is felt significantly.

Adams leaving will almost certainly mean Southampton are in the market for a replacement, and with the funds coming in recently from the sales of James Ward-Prowse, Mohammed Salisu and Tino Livramento, money should be available for the recruitment team to spend.

Dutch striker Joel Piroe has been heavily linked this summer to re-unite with Martin from Swansea City, but a new name has emerged on Southampton's radar.

According to a report from TEAMtalk, the Saints have made an enquiry to Scottish Premiership outfit Heart of Midlothian for their star striker Lawrence Shankland, who enjoyed a prolific 28-goal season with the Jam Tarts in 2022-23.

Who is Lawrence Shankland?

Shankland has spent most of his career in Scottish football, but it did not really get going until joining Ayr United in 2017.

Before that, he played for Queens Park and Aberdeen permanently and had loan stints at Dunfermline, St. Mirren and Greenock Morton, but his prolific spell at Ayr where he scored 63 times in 74 appearances earned him a switch to Dundee United.

Shankland's prolific nature continued for the Tangerines with 28 goals in his debut campaign, but he only scored eight times in the Scottish Premiership in 2020-21 - he still earned a move to Belgian outfit Beerschot but his time there lasted just one year with five goals scored and a relegation from their top flight.

The 28-year-old, who has played five times for Scotland, returned to his home nation with Hearts last summer and his 28 goals in 47 matches saw him not only help the Edinburgh outfit qualify for European competition but he also became the first 20-goal striker in a season for the club in 30 years.

Shankland has gotten off to a flying start in 2023-24 with four goals from five outings in all competitions, but fresh interest from Southampton could complicate his situation.

How long does Lawrence Shankland have left on his Hearts contract?

Having signed for Hearts last June on a three-year deal, Shankland currently has less than two years remaining on his contract.

It is a contract that expires in May 2025 so Hearts will be in no rush to sell, especially when they have the UEFA Europa Conference League to think about as well.

But an offer from a club like Southampton, who have a mountain of cash behind them, could end up being too good to refuse if it comes in - it will likely however take several millions to prize Shankland away from Tynecastle.