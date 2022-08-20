Southampton keeping tabs on Norwich City star

Premier League outfit Southampton are currently monitoring Norwich City full-back Max Aarons ahead of a potential approach, as per a report from the Daily Mail.

The 22-year-old hasn’t been short of interest recently with Atalanta and Monza both having bids rejected, with both offering the young Englishman a chance to ply his trade in the top tier of Italian football.

A switch to Germany may also be a possibility, with Borussia Monchengladbach interested and this comes as no real surprise considering former Norwich boss Daniel Farke is currently at the helm there.

According to the Daily Mail, the player has been reassured by officials at Carrow Road that they will sanction an exit for him if they receive an appropriate bid for him, though they are yet to attract an offer that meets their valuation.

With this, the 22-year-old remains one of the first names on the teamsheet under Dean Smith with the young right-sided player starting in all five of his side’s Championship games this season, scoring once against Wigan Athletic and was unlucky not to have won a penalty in the same game.

With the Saints interested in him, it’s currently unclear whether they will march in to try and seal an agreement for him, though they remain interested in taking him to St Mary’s with Manchester United labelled as “long-term admirers”.

The Verdict:

You have to wonder whether this would be the best move because Kyle Walker-Peters is available as an option on the right along with Yan Valery and though the latter may be able to operate as a centre-back, Aarons will want to be a regular starter.

This is the only way he will be able to fulfil his potential so it would be difficult to see this move materialising – because the Englishman can’t rely on injuries in his quest to win a starting spot at St Mary’s.

He may also want to secure a move to a side that are in a more secure position in terms of their top-tier status, with the Saints ending last term poorly and have started this season in an underwhelming fashion too.

The 22-year-old could be a very good fit for Ralph Hasenhuttl’s side though as a wing-back, so you can see why they would be interested in someone like Aarons.

From the player’s point of view, a move to St Mary’s may be a good step to take but he’ll want reassurances regarding his playing time and it’s unclear whether he would get that on the south coast or at Man United.