Southampton remain interested in singing David Brooks from Bournemouth this month.

The Saints have seemingly failed in their bid to sign Fabio Carvalho from Liverpool on loan, with the Portuguese set for a move to Hull City instead.

However, according to Talksport's Alex Crook, the south coast club is keeping tabs on the Cherries’ playmaker ahead of a potential deal.

Southampton are keen to strengthen their attacking options as they look to compete for automatic promotion to the Premier League this season.

Russell Martin is hoping he can guide the club back to the top flight at the first time of asking.

David Brooks transfer latest

Brooks has struggled for game time since making his return to football from illness.

The Welshman has only been a secondary option for Andoni Iraola this campaign, featuring just 12 times in the Premier League with 10 of those appearances coming from the bench.

The 26-year-old has become the subject of transfer speculation this winter, with the likes of Southampton keeping tabs on the player.

Brooks could be seeking greater playing time elsewhere, although it remains to be seen whether he would be open to a move down to the second division.

The Saints are aiming to bounce straight back into the Premier League after having their 11-year stint in the division come to an end last season.

Southampton are battling for a top two spot, and so could use some improvements in the January window in order to help close the gap to the automatic promotion places.

Martin had been keen to add Carvalho to his ranks this month, but the Liverpool player is set for Hull instead, with Liam Rosenior’s side likely able to give him a greater guarantee of playing time.

Brooks may want similar assurances before entering any talks over a move to St. Mary’s.

Southampton league position

Southampton are currently third in the Championship table after 26 games.

Martin’s side is unbeaten since the end of September, with their recent form moving them above Leeds United in the standings.

The gap to second place Ipswich Town is now also just three points, as they hunt down a top two place.

Southampton also progressed to the fourth round of the FA Cup last weekend, earning a 4-0 win over Walsall at St. Mary’s.

The draw for the fourth round takes place this evening prior to Wigan Athletic’s clash against Manchester United.

Next up for the Saints is a home game against Sheffield Wednesday on 13 January.

Brooks would be a smart addition

Adding some creativity to this Southampton team would help make it even more competitive, as it pushes Ipswich for a top two spot.

Brooks is a versatile player that can play through the middle as a playmaker, or out wide.

He is a very creative player, but has struggled to get back to his very best since making his return to football last year.

Taking the step down to the Championship and working with someone like Martin might be what he needs to rediscover his best form, which would be an exciting move for all parties.