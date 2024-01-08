Unbeaten in 18 matches in the Championship, life is pretty good for Southampton fans and everyone connected to the south coast club right about now.

Russell Martin, after a ropey start to his life as head coach, is getting consistent results out of his talented squad, and even though some significant players were sold over the course of the summer, the Saints squad was replenished and it is now starting to show in the form of results.

It is not just the first-team that Southampton are regularly investing in though, as they have a category one academy and an under-21's side that is regularly producing talented youngsters.

The likes of Samuel Amo-Ameyaw, Kamari Doyle, Tyler Dibling and Dom Ballard are the latest crop to really shine and make an impression at different levels, and whether it's signing teenagers for decent money or producing players themselves, the Saints are always looking to give younger players a chance.

That is why is should come as no surprise that they are being linked with an emerging talent from Portugal, although he would cost a significant figure to bring to St Mary's Stadium.

Southampton battling with Man United, Brighton and Everton for Porto's Djalo

According to Simon Jones of the Daily Mail in his Transfer Confidential column, Southampton are one of three English clubs who are keen to sign FC Porto teenager Ussumane Djalo on a permanent basis.

The 19-year-old is yet to make his first-team debut for the Portuguese giants, but he has been playing for their B team in the second tier - the Liga Sabseg, who he has made seven appearances for this season.

Djalo has also been a regular in Porto's under-19's side in the UEFA Youth League this season, playing five matches and scoring once, notching two assists in that time as well.

A regular Portugual youth international from the under-15's onwards, Djalo is not just wanted by the Saints, but also three Premier League clubs who will provide stern competition for his services.

Man United, Everton and Brighton & Hove Albion have all been credited with an interest in the teenage central midfielder, and with an £8 million release clause in his contract, Djalo is purchaseable for that price at a maximum.

However, Jones has reported that it may not even take that figure to sign Djalo, with Porto potentially set to accept 'considerably less' for his services.

Southampton may find it tough to land Djalo due to competition

A deep-lying midfielder, Djalo looks to have a future at Porto, but the release clause in his contract means he is up for grabs for the more financially powerful English clubs.

However, given Southampton invested an eight-figure sum into Man City's Shea Charles in the summer, it wouldn't make too much sense to spend a significant amount on Djalo too.

And regardless of that, the Premier League competition may be too strong for the Saints to fend off in this instance - especially with Man United's presence.

Southampton are always looking to add to their youthful-looking squad, but it is hard to see them landing Djalo here.