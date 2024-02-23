Highlights Sulemana's lack of goals questions his £25m price tag.

Southampton completed the deadline day signing of Kamaldeen Sulemana in January last year. He has barely scored any goals and so far, and questions must be asked about his €25m price tag.

Ghanaian international Sulemana joined the Saints, picking them over Everton, as they looked to boost their survival hopes.

The deal, worth a reported £22m (€25m) plus bonuses, which took him to Southampton from Stade Rennes surpassed the club-record £22m Southampton committed to signing Danny Ings from Liverpool in 2019.

The winger featured 18 times in the Premier League last season as the Saints were relegated.

So far this season, he has played 17 matches in the Championship, with Southampton pushing for a return to the Premier League.

After 33 matches, Southampton are in fourth place, two points behind Leeds United in the automatic promotion positions.

Championship automatic promotion battle (21/2/2024) Team Pld GD Pts 1 Leicester City 33 43 78 2 Leeds United 33 35 69 3 Ipswich Town 33 21 69 4 Southampton 33 24 67

Russell Martin's side have lost just twice in all competitions since the end of September, but lost their most recent match at home to Hull City.

Sulemana has been unproductive in attack

Signed for a club record fee, there were big expectations of the 22-year-old winger when he joined the Saints in January 2023.

The winger, capped 18 times by Ghana, joined Southampton after making 47 appearances for Rennes. He was unable to provide enough of an impact to prevent them from being relegated this season, scoring just twice.

So far this season, he has failed to make an impact in the Championship. Sulemana has made 17 appearances, starting just nine matches and failing to score.

The winger has shown flashes of talent, particularly in possession, and boasts the highest successful dribbles in the Championship.

Sulemana Championship stats (Sofascore) Appearances 17 Minutes per game 46 Goals 0 Assists 3 Accurate passes per game 14.9 (86%) Successful dribbles per game 2.5 (63%)

Sulemana has failed to meet the expectations of his big price tag so far and his lack of attacking output, with no goals and just three assists.

Southampton have competition in wide areas

Sulemana finds himself down the pecking order behind the other wingers at Southampton and, despite his effective dribbling, his lack of contribution with goals and assists is not helping him to cement a place in the team.

Ryan Fraser celebrates with Adam Armstrong

The Saints have an abundance of attacking talent in wide areas of the pitch, with Adam Armstrong, Ryan Fraser and Sam Edozie all contributing with goals and assists.

Saints' output from wide areas (Fotmob) Apps Goals Assists Adam Armstrong 33 16 11 Ryan Fraser 29 6 2 Sam Edozie 23 6 3 David Brooks (signed in January) 5 1 1 Kamaldeen Sulemana 17 0 3

Sulemana has never been prolific in his career, scoring 14 in 42 for Danish club Nordsjælland, six in 47 for Rennes and two in 34 for Southampton. However, he still needs to find his goalscoring touch.

Sulemana's performances have not matched his price-tag

Questions must be asked over the big money signing of Sulemana. He has scored just two goals for Southampton and is still yet to find his place in their side.

As Southampton's record signing, there is serious pressure on him to impress. At just 22-years-old, there is still time for him to prove himself, but he needs to improve his output quickly.

There are 13 league matches left this season for the Saints and the pressure is on for Russell Martin's side to get promoted back to the Premier League. Sulemana could have an impact on Southampton's promotion push during the run-in. If he does it might well lift some of the questions over his price-tag.