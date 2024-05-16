Highlights Alcaraz's agent is to discuss the Southampton player's future with Juventus.

His future is in limbo as no official decision on a buyout clause has been made made, potential extended loan hinges on Juventus negotiations with Saints.

Southampton's promotion could impact Alcaraz's status with a potential permanent move on the table this summer

Carlos Alcaraz’s agent is in Italy and is expected to discuss the Southampton player’s future with loan club Juventus.

According to Tutto Juve, Alcaraz’s agent, Sebastian Lopez, was in attendance for the team’s Coppa Italia final win over Atalanta on Wednesday evening.

Alcaraz joined the Serie A side during the January transfer window, agreeing to a loan move with a €49.5 (£42.5) million option to buy clause.

A decision will need to be made over his future in the coming weeks, with the season now coming to a close.

The Argentine was an unused substitute in the 1-0 victory over Atalanta midweek, with Juve claiming their 15th Italian cup triumph.

Carlos Alcaraz - Southampton league goals and appearances (per Fbref.com) Season Appearances (Starts) Goals (Assists) 2022-23 18 (13) 4 (2) 2023-24 23 (13) 3 (1)

Carlos Alcaraz transfer latest

Lopez will be in discussion with Juventus over the club’s plans for the playmaker’s future.

It is believed that the agent met with the Italian side’s hierarchy on Wednesday, although it’s reported that a meeting will take place this week if they were unable to meet prior to the final.

Alcaraz has made 10 appearances for Juve in all competitions since making the switch to Italian football in January (all stats from Fbref).

A hamstring injury in March kept him out of action for a full month, but he still managed eight appearances in Serie A, with two league fixtures still remaining.

No official decision has yet been made over his future, and it could yet depend on what happens with manager Max Allegri.

It is understood that the top flight club has no intention of triggering the option to buy clause negotiated with Southampton in the winter market.

However, Juve are considering negotiations with the Saints over extending the loan into next season.

It remains to be seen whether the Hampshire outfit can be convinced to agree to such a deal, and their stance may well depend on their league status for next year.

Southampton’s promotion push

Russell Martin’s team could yet still earn promotion to the Premier League, with the club competing in the Championship play-offs.

A return to the top flight could have a huge impact on their plans for the 21-year-old, who struggled for consistent game time in the second tier prior to his move.

Alcaraz made 23 league appearances, including 13 starts, before joining Juventus.

Southampton went on to finish fourth in the table, earning a place in the post-season promotion shootout.

The Saints face West Brom in the second leg of their semi-final on Friday, where the winner will face either Norwich City or Leeds United for a place in the Premier League.

Another loan move doesn’t add up for Southampton

If Alcaraz has a future as part of Martin’s first team plans then that should end any discussion over another loan move to Juventus.

But if the Saints are open to a deal then they should look to sell on a permanent basis this summer, and move on from the Argentine at this stage.

There will be no shortage of interest for his services given his age, potential and quality, so there should be a market for him in the upcoming transfer market.

If Juventus are unable to afford a permanent move, then re-negotiating another loan move does Southampton no favours.