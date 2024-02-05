Highlights Southampton completed a loan deal with Juventus for winger Carlos Alcaraz, with an option to buy for £40 million at the end of the season.

Southampton were able to complete a deadline day deal with Juventus, sending Argentine winger Carlos Alcaraz over to Italy on loan with an option to buy at the end of the season.

The Athletic reported that the agreed fee that Juve would have to pay to buy the 21-year-old in the summer would be £40 million. They added that Southampton would also be paid a £3-4 million loan fee - that figure is dependent on how many games Alcaraz plays for Juventus.

The winger made his debut for the club on Sunday, coming on in the dying embers of his new club's game against Inter Milan; they lost 1-0. He'd impressed since joining the Saints in the prior January window, from Racing Club, in a deal that cost the Saints £12 million. After the club were relegated to the Championship, there was reported interest in him in the summer from clubs like Benfica and clubs in South America, as per The Athletic, but he chose to stay.

He ended up being an underused cog in Russell Martin's side, and now he's looking to make a big impression in the Serie A. If Juve like the look of him, then they may have a way of being able to cut the cost of a deal with the Saints.

Southampton are looking at an Alcaraz-Soulé swap deal with Juventus

According to Italian outlet Gazzetta dello Sport, Southampton are interested in one of Juve's young prospects: Matias Soulé.

They added that, because of this interest, and if the Saints were to win promotion back to the Premier League, then the two clubs would be able to negotiate a deal which would see Soulé and Alcaraz switch teams in the summer. This deal would likely still require Juve to pay a fee to Southampton for Alcaraz.

Gazzetta dello Sport added that the Argentine winger would be unlikely to return to England if his parent club didn't get promoted back to the top flight of English football.

Matias Soulé: "a player with crazy potential"

The chairman of Frosinone - the club that Soulé is currently on loan at - Guido Angelozzi has decribed him as "a player with crazy potential". Not only is the 20-year-old held in high regard at his temporary club, but Juve also see him as a potential option for now and the future, according to Gazzetta dello Sport.

He's played in 21 games for Frosinone in the 2023/24 campaign. In that time, he has found the back of the net 10 times, assisted two goals, and over-performed his xG by almost 2.5, according to Sofascore.

Matias Soulé's 23/24 campaign so far (as of 5th Feb 2024) Goals 10 Assists 2 Expected Goals 7.52 Expected Assists 3.41 Big Chances Created 6 Average Sofascore Rating 7.36 Stats taken from Sofascore

Southampton should look to do an Alcaraz-Soulé swap deal at all costs

The Argentinian winger is showing serious promise and potential. Those stats, at his age, and the high regard that he is held in by Juventus, should tell Martin and his recruitment staff everything they need to know about him.

The added bonus on top of this is that they won't even have to pay a fee for him. They'll end up making some money from the sale of their current Argentine winger, and they'll get another, potentially more promising, one in return. It's a complete win-win deal.

It's certainly one that Saints fans should keep an eye on as the season wears on and the summer window approaches.