Juventus reportedly believe the €49.5 million (£42.3 million) option to buy fee for Carlos Alcaraz is too high.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, the Serie A giants are considering a move to sign the Argentine this summer.

However, their preference would be to find a compromise on the fee agreed when the player was loaned to Turin in January.

Carlos Alcaraz's Southampton stats 2023/24 - per Fbref.com Stat Per 90 Non-penalty goals 0.25 Non-penalty expected goals (npxG) 0.29 Shots 3.27 Assists 0.08 Expected assists (xAG) 0.09 npxG + xAG 0.38 Shot-creating actions 3.84

Alcaraz departed due to a lack of consistent game time with Southampton, as the player was in and out of Russell Martin’s side in the Championship.

He made the switch to Italy for the remainder of the campaign, with Juventus negotiating an option to buy clause as part of the deal.

Carlos Alcaraz transfer latest

Alcaraz has suffered from an injury issue that has hampered his progress at Juventus, which could impact his future with the club.

It is believed that Juve are keen to keep the playmaker, but they are unwilling to match the £42.3 million option to buy fee as they feel it is prohibitively expensive.

Instead, the Old Lady is weighing up the offer of another loan deal to Southampton this summer in order to try and keep the youngster.

It may yet depend on the Saints’ promotion hopes, as another loan could be more appealing if they remain in the Championship for another year.

It is understood that a failure to return to the Premier League for next season would lower Alcaraz’s chances of remaining at Southampton.

Carlos Alcaraz’s injury issue

A hamstring issue suffered at the start of the month has kept him out of action since the team’s 2-1 loss to Napoli on 3 March, with the 21-year-old expected to miss a month of game time.

Despite the injury setback, Juve manager Max Allegri has been impressed with the player’s attitude and talent since arriving at the Italian giants, especially as he has helped the team’s crisis in midfield.

Regardless of how Alcaraz finishes the campaign, Allegri is keen to hold onto the player beyond the summer.

Alcaraz has made just four appearances for Juventus since joining at the end of January (all stats from Fbref).

The defeat to Napoli was his first start for the team, with his three first appearances all coming off the bench.

He provided the assist for Federico Chiesa’s 81st-minute strike, but a late goal from Giacomo Raspadori earned Napoli all three points.

Alcaraz’s £42.3 million asking price is ambitious

It was a surprise when it emerged Juve agreed to the £42.3 million fee back in January given they were signing a Championship player and their own financial issues have also been well documented.

That they want to renegotiate the deal with Southampton in the summer is less of a surprise on that basis.

Allegri is seemingly quite keen to keep him, and it is unfortunate for all parties that a hamstring has hampered his progress.

But this transfer will depend a lot on Southampton’s league status, as failure to gain promotion to the Premier League will weaken their hand in talks with Juve and could make them more open to negotiating a new deal with the Italian side.