Highlights Wolves unlikely to sign Che Adams in January due to financial constraints and potential interest in foreign players.

Adams' contract set to expire in 2024, creating uncertainty about his future with Southampton.

Adams missed out on potential moves in the summer and Burnley is currently the only club linked with a possible move for him.

Dean Jones has given his verdict on Wolves’ potential pursuit of Southampton’s Che Adams this summer.

The Premier League side showed an interest in signing the 27-year-old during the summer transfer window, but a deal failed to materialise.

The Saints blocked a deadline day loan move with a potential £15 million option to make the deal permanent.

Bournemouth also expressed an interest in the Scotland international, but he remained at St. Mary’s beyond the deadline.

With the player’s contract set to expire in 2024, speculation persists over his future with the Championship side.

Jones: “I’d be surprised…”

Jones believes that a move for a player from abroad would make more sense for Gary O’Neill’s side at this stage, revealing he’d be surprised if Adams signed for the club in January.

The journalist explained that Wolves won’t have much money to spend in the winter market, which could rule out the chance to sign the Southampton forward.

"Maybe looking outside the Premier League at a player that has been identified as having the exact traits would actually be a better idea than going for Che Adams,” said Jones, via GiveMeSport.

"If he came in and made an instant impact, suddenly you've got this player who nobody else in the league really knows what to do with or his strengths.

“When everybody else adapts to that, you can make the most of it and thrive.

"I think Wolves will get smart, and I'd be surprised if they were to go and sign somebody like Che Adams because recruitment is stretched further than that now."

Adams has made 18 league appearances for Southampton so far this season, starting just nine times.

The forward signed for the club in the summer of 2019, but could depart the south coast side for nothing in 2024 unless a deal is agreed in January or a new contract is agreed.

Southampton league position

Southampton are currently fourth in the Championship table, as they aim to fight for a top two spot.

The gap to the automatic promotion places is 10 points going into this weekend’s latest round of fixtures.

The trip to QPR on Saturday will represent the halfway mark in the campaign, with the Saints firmly in the hunt for a top six finish.

January could be a busy time for Adams, with his future still to be decided.

Adams may have missed his window of opportunity

Adams had a number of suitors in the summer, but now the only club being linked with a move for him is Burnley.

The Clarets may be in the Premier League right now, but their trajectory only reasonably points in one direction and that is down.

Vincent Kompany’s side look to be heading for the Championship, which may not be an appealing move for Adams given Southampton may be going the other way.

The Saints have options up front, so should look to cash in on the player in the winter if a reasonable offer arrives.