Southampton join Sheffield United and Preston North End in transfer race for Man City player

Manchester City goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu is a wanted man ahead of the summer transfer window, with Premier League outfit Southampton set to challenge EFL clubs for his services, according to TalkSPORT’s Alex Crook.

The Republic of Ireland international had been plying his trade in League One for the last two seasons, firstly with Rochdale before making the move to Portsmouth last summer.

Bazunu has excelled for Pompey, keeping 16 clean sheets in the third tier and his performances earned him both the Supporters and Players’ Player of the Year at Fratton Park.

The ultimate Sheffield United end of season quiz – We’ll be impressed if you score above 80% on this

1 of 25 Who did Sheffield United face on the opening day of the Championship season? Birmingham Luton Preston Swansea

The 20-year-old was linked last month with a summer loan switch to Championship outfit Sheffield United – who could still feasibly win promotion to next season’s Premier League – whilst Preston North End are also believed to be interested in signing the youngster.

However that pairing’s interest could be scuppered by the Saints, who are looking to replace the soon-to-be out of contract Fraser Forster at St. Mary’s Stadium and have identified Bazunu as a target.

The Verdict

Bazunu is quite clearly ready for the step up to the Championship after two seasons in the third tier – and a jump to a Premier League club wouldn’t necessarily be too big for him.

Despite being just 20 years old, Bazunu is Ireland’s number one goalkeeper and he saved a Cristiano Ronaldo penalty last year, which shows the ability he has.

Sheffield United would probably have been quietly confident about getting their hands on Bazunu whatever league they are in next season, but Southampton’s interest will complicate things.

The Saints will surely be guaranteed Premier League football next season and if Forster departs then the starting jersey is up for grabs – Bazunu could be the one to take it.