Highlights Southampton's 2023-24 Championship season has started well, but they have faced challenges with player departures affecting their squad.

Che Adams, Southampton's leading striker, is likely to depart for Everton in a £15 million deal.

Southampton is interested in signing Aston Villa's Cameron Archer, who has limited first-team opportunities and has caught the attention of other clubs including Sheffield United and Leeds.

Southampton's 2023-24 Championship season has gotten off to a solid start, but there could be some twists and turns to come before the end of the transfer window.

The Saints have picked up seven points out of a possible nine under new head coach Russell Martin, but they have also had to deal with several first-team players depart the club in recent weeks that has affected the build up of their squad.

Tino Livramento, James Ward-Prowse and Mohammed Salisu have all left for significant eight-figure fees and bids are in for other Saints individuals - Nathan Tella is the subject of an €18 million offer from Bayer Leverkusen of the Bundesliga whilst leading striker Che Adams looks set to depart for Everton.

The Toffees are closing in on a £15 million deal for the Scotland international, who has bagged three goals in as many league matches so far this season and his stoppage time winner against Plymouth Argyle on Saturday afternoon looks likely to be the 27-year-old's final goal for the south coast club.

Southampton were always going to be in the market for a new striker though if Adams were to depart, and whilst Joel Piroe of Swansea City has been on their radar, a new face is of interest to the club in the form of Aston Villa's Cameron Archer.

According to Simon Jones of the Daily Mail in his Transfer Confidential column, the 21-year-old is on the Saints' list of targets in the final third as the transfer window reaches its final stages, with The Athletic claiming recently that Villa are open to selling the youngster for the right price.

Who is Cameron Archer?

Archer hasn't really had much of a chance in Villa's first-team since coming through the academy setup, but he netted a hat-trick in the EFL Cup against Barrow in the 2021-22 season and then in the same competition scored a sensational header against Chelsea.

He earned a loan move to Preston North End in the second half of that campaign and scored seven Championship goals in 20 outings, and when his game-time was limited again in 2022-23, he made another January move to the second tier - this time to Middlesbrough.

Archer netted 11 times in 22 appearances for Boro but once again he remains third in the pecking order in strikers at Villa under Unai Emery, with Ollie Watkins and Jhon Duran ahead of him - his 10 Premier League outings for the club have all been off the bench and it looks as though a move is likely before the September 1 transfer deadline.

What other clubs are interested in Cameron Archer?

If Southampton are going to land Archer then they will have to fight off competition to secure his services.

Premier League outfit Sheffield United are believed to have already had a £10 million offer turned down by Villa for the England under-21 international, whilst CBS Sports' Ben Jacobs expects Leeds to be in the mix for his signature too.

Villa's valuation could put some clubs off however, with a £20 million price-tag put on the forward's head according to Football Insider.