Southampton join Norwich, Brentford and Sheffield United in transfer battle for 25-year-old

The race to try and bring Ryan Gauld back to British shores is heating up, with Premier League side Southampton the latest club to register an interest in the attacking midfielder, per MailSport (via the Daily Record).

The Saints join the likes of Norwich City, Brentford, Blackburn Rovers, Sheffield United and others who were said to be monitoring Gauld’s situation at the start of the month, according to TEAMtalk.

A talented teenager at Dundee United, Gauld joined Portuguese giants Sporting Lisbon in 2014 but he failed to make the grade there, going on loan to various clubs over the course of the next few years including a return to Scotland with Hibernian.

Gauld dropped down a level permanently in Portugal in 2019 to sign for Farense, and he helped them win promotion to the Liga NOS by scoring nine goals in 21 outings, winning the Player of the Year award for the division as well.

And his form has continued into this season – nine goals and seven assists in 33 games have been registered by Gauld (transfermarkt) which has led to a sharp rise in transfer interest.

Out of contract at Farense this summer, Gauld will seemingly have a host of offers and we could see him playing in the EFL next season.

The Verdict

Gauld could very well be the most in-demand player this summer after finally capitalising on some of the talent he showed earlier in his career.

Still only 25 years old, Gauld looks like he’s improving still but is he Premier League material?

He’s proven that he can do it in a competitive league such as Portugal’s top flight and if he gets the chance he will want to prove that he’s capable – but a move to a Championship side like Sheffield United can’t be ruled out either as many clubs at that level have also been linked.