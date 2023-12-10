Despite only managing to secure a draw on Saturday afternoon against Watford, Southampton extended their Championship unbeaten streak to 12 matches to keep them in touching distance of the automatic promotion race.

They were the only team of the top four of the second tier to not pick up all three points at the weekend, but the Saints have come a long way since their struggles for most of the month of September.

There were a lot of changes at St Mary's Stadium over the summer, with high-profile names departing Russell Martin's side and plenty of new faces arriving, and they could once again be active in the January transfer window to stregthen the ex-Scotland international defender's first-team squad.

And a centre-back looks to be on Martin's radar for the start of 2024 - Jan Bednarek and Man City loanee Taylor Harwood-Bellis have forged a strong partnership in recent weeks and months, but Mason Holgate has struggled to get into the starting 11 and Jack Stephens is just returning from a lengthy injury lay-off.

Southampton keen on Leeds man Cresswell

It looks as though Southampton may raid a Championship promotion rival to strengthen their own hand, as according to a claim made by The Sun's Alan Nixon via Patreon, young Leeds United defender Charlie Cresswell is being looked at as a potential loan signing.

The Saints already have two defenders in the form of Holgate and Harwood-Bellis in on temporary deals for the 2023-24 season, but there is a potential chance that the former's loan could get cut short due to a lack of game-time.

And that could be why they are looking into a move for Cresswell, who has struggled for game-time at Elland Road this season under new boss Daniel Farke.

After a promising loan stint with Millwall last season, there was a strong likelihood that the 21-year-old would be considered for a first-team spot with Leeds, but he has seen new signing Joe Rodon climb ahead of him in the pecking order.

The England under-21 international has featured just four times in the Championship for the Whites, with his last outing coming as a brief substitute back in October against QPR, and he has not made most of the recent matchday squads as he is fourth in the pecking order for his position.

Cresswell has also been linked with Middlesbrough, with Nixon reporting in The Sun last weekend that the youngster was on Boro's January list after a season-ending achilles injury to Darragh Lenihan recently.

Leeds not intending to loan Cresswell out in January

However, Southampton's attempts to bring Cresswell into their squad in January could be thwarted by Leeds' own transfer stance.

The Athletic's Phil Hay has reported that Leeds have no intentions of loaning out Cresswell in the mid-season market despite the fact that he is receiving no game-time, and in-turn his development is potentially stalling.

However, every player has his price and if Southampton come with a permanent offer for Cresswell, then it could be tempting for United should Farke not see the defender as part of his immediate plans.

It does look as though an attempted loan swoop by the Saints though will be met with a cold shoulder from the club directly above them in the standings though.