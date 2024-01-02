On September 23, 2023, Southampton lost 2-1 away at Middlesbrough to lose their fourth match on the spin, but over three months later, that would be their most recent league defeat.

Since that loss on Teesside, Russell Martin's side have gone on an incredible unbeaten run of 18 matches, picking up 42 points out of a possible 54 in that period to really pile the pressure on second-placed Ipswich Town, who are encountering somewhat of a slump in recent weeks.

The Saints have closed the gap on the Tractor Boys to just three points, and the south coast outfit are looking for reinforcements to strengthen their hand for the remainder of the campaign - especially in the final third.

Southampton join Leicester in race for Liverpool starlet Carvalho

According to a report from the Daily Mail, Southampton have now joined the battle to take Liverpool starlet Fabio Carvalho on loan for the remainder of the 2023-24 season.

And the Saints are joining their fellow Championship promotion rivals Leicester City in the running for the Portugal youth international, with Sky Sports claiming that the Foxes are also keen to land the 21-year-old to bolster a squad that is already running away with the second tier title.

Carvalho's emergence came with Fulham in the 2021-22 Championship season after breaking through at the back end of 2020-21 when they were in the Premier League.

Having been with the Cottagers since 2015, Carvalho scored 10 times and notched eight assists in their league campaign as they were promoted back to the top flight, but Liverpool agreed a deal for the attacking midfielder in the summer of 2022 for a fee that could rise to £7.7 million, avoiding the need for a tribunal for the out of contract star.

Fabio Carvalho's Fulham Championship Stats 2021-22 (Via Sofascore) Appearances 36 Average Minutes Per Game 79 Goals 10 Assists 8 Shots Per Game 2.2 Big Chances Missed 9 Touches Per Game 43.2 Key Passes Per Game 1.7 Successful Dribbles Per Game 1.2 Possession Lost Per Game 10.4

Carvalho appeared 21 times in all competitions for the Reds in his debut season in 2022-23, scoring three times, but he was shipped out on loan to RB Leipzig of the Bundesliga for the current campaign as he was expected to get more game-time in Germany.

However, Carvalho played just the nine times in Germany's top flight, with only one of those being from the start of a match, whilst he racked up a further six appearances in cup competitions and the UEFA Champions League.

Due to the lack of game-time though, Liverpool recalled Carvalho and are set to send him out once more - but it's likely that he stays in England for the remainder of the campaign, which will put Southampton and Leicester in direct competition for his services.

Carvalho may find more game-time at Southampton than Leicester

Make no mistake about it, Carvalho would be a coup for any Championship club in the current transfer window, and if he is given regular game-time there's a real chance that he could explode once more with goals and assists.

With Leicester though, the presence of Abdul Fatawu and in-form Stephy Mavididi on the wings could prevent the Portuguese maestro from starting regularly, whilst if he played as an advanced midfielder he has Wilfred Ndidi, Cesare Casadei and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall to contend with.

Southampton though are clearly in the market for a left-footed attacker who can cut in from the right flank given the links to the likes of Manuel Benson and others - Carvalho isn't that type of player, but he would be an improvement on Samuel Edozie on the left and if he played as a midfielder, he could be seen as an upgrade on Stuart Armstrong or Will Smallbone.

It remains to be seen where Carvalho heads, but it's set to be a competitive battle for his services.