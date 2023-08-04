Highlights Southampton are keen on Rangers midfielder Glen Kamara.

Leeds United are also interested in Kamara along with Galatasaray.

The Saints may need to address their midfield department due to potential departures.

Southampton are interested in Rangers midfielder Glen Kamara, according to TEAMtalk.

The Saints will need to keep tabs on their midfield department from now until the end of the summer window - because there could be a couple of key departures in this position.

James Ward-Prowse and Romeo Lavia have both been attracting Premier League interest - but the Saints are in a very strong position at the negotiating table considering both are tied down to long-term contracts.

Despite this, there's a chance they could move on before the window closes, following the south-coast side's relegation to the Championship.

It also remains to be seen whether Joe Aribo will get a chance to shine or will end up moving on - and Stuart Armstrong is one of several players to have been linked with a move away from St Mary's this summer.

If some of these players depart, they may need to address this position and it seems as though they already have a target in mind.

Who else is interested in Glen Kamara?

TEAMtalk believes there's interest in the player from Italy, Germany and England, with Leeds United and the Saints both believed to be interested in luring him away from Ibrox.

The Whites have seen a few midfielders move on since the end of last season, with Weston McKennie's loan spell coming to an end.

Considering the American's loan spell at Elland Road wasn't very successful, Leeds' supporters probably wouldn't have been upset about his departure.

Adam Forshaw has also departed, with the Englishman departing on the expiration of his contract. And Marc Roca has sealed a loan move to Real Betis, making a temporary move back to his home nation.

Tyler Adams' future is also uncertain, so the midfield area is certainly one they need to address in the coming weeks to give themselves any chance of getting back to the Premier League at the first time of asking.

Turkish side Galatasaray also have him on their shortlist according to the same TEAMtalk report, but it remains to be seen whether Kamara is open to a move there.

Should Glen Kamara be open to a move to Southampton?

Kamara should only be willing to make this switch if he's guaranteed a regular starting spot - because he shouldn't move to the other end of the UK without being promised playing time.

The potential opportunity to move to England may be an attractive one because it would give him a big platform to impress on - but game time has to be his main priority.

And if that means making the move to Turkey, then should be willing to make that switch because that will not only allow him to develop further, but it will also increase his chances of winning a decent amount of game time for his national side.

At this stage, a move to Leeds may benefit him more than a switch to St Mary's because Ward-Prowse and Lavia are unlikely to be replaced in the starting lineup unless they are sold or become unavailable for another reason.

And by the time one or both of those move on, the Finland international may have already found himself a new club.