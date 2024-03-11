Highlights Southampton, Ipswich, and Leeds are in tight competition for promotion.

Transfer strategies are crucial for success in the Premier League or Championship.

Success in the Premier League requires a middle ground in transfer spending to avoid pitfalls.

The battle for the second automatic promotion place is remarkably intense as the final weeks of the season quickly approach.

All of Southampton, Ipswich Town and Leeds United will still feel like they can earn a top two spot in the table. Leicester City’s place in first is even coming into question following a dip in form from Enzo Maresca’s side in recent weeks.

With less than a dozen games to go, it is becoming increasingly difficult to predict the outcome of who will earn their place in the Premier League for next year.

The Tractor Boys have been the surprise package in the Championship this year, as they compete against three former top flight sides, but two of these teams will have to settle for a play-off place, which is far from guaranteed promotion.

Championship table as it stands (11/03/2024) Club P GD Pts 1 Leicester City 37 41 82 2 Leeds United 37 40 79 3 Ipswich Town 37 25 78 4 Southampton 36 26 73

Sheffield United and Nottingham Forest warning

For those competing for a place in the top flight, planning will already be underway for both circumstances at the end of the campaign.

To be prepared for next season, the reality is that all of these clubs will have to be creating transfer strategies for life in the Premier League or in the Championship.

Looking at teams that have gone up in the past few years, there are two that stand out as potential warnings for this quartet.

Nottingham Forest’s rise to promotion in 2022 has led to them just about cementing their place in the Premier League.

Related Ipswich Town talks confirmed as update on new deal for out of contract player revealed Vaclav Hladky has provided an update on his contract situation at Portman Road, with his deal expiring in the summer.

But their remarkable spending spree could now have got them in trouble, with the Premier League investigating the club for a potential breach of the division’s profit and sustainability rules.

While investing in the team following promotion was necessary, it’s becoming clear that the Reds took it too far and that could now jeopardise their place in the top flight if a points deduction follows.

Meanwhile, Sheffield United are set to make an immediate return to the Championship next season after a dismal first year back in the Premier League.

The Blades took a very conservative approach to promotion, failing to commit the investment needed to build a competitive top flight team, losing Iliman Ndiaye and Sander Berge before the season - arguably their two best players - and failing to replace them appropriately.

Middle ground needed for Premier League success

If clubs like Southampton, Leeds or Ipswich are going to succeed back in the Premier League, then a middle ground between these two examples is needed.

Heavy spending comes with a massive risk, and one that shouldn’t be taken as the potential upside is not nearly as enticing as the dangers of the possible downsides.

But all three of these clubs have shown this year that they can identify and sign smart additions to their squad. That’s what has them competing at the top of the table in the first place.

So there should be some confidence that arrivals can be sought to improve the team to prepare them for life in the Premier League.

Leicester, on the other hand, may not have that same kind of expectation, as spending power may be limited due to the league’s financial rules.

But for the three other sides competing for a top flight position, lessons must be learned from Sheffield United as well, that failing to invest can send you straight back down in quite embarrassing fashion.