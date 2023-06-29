Southampton seem to be eager to get on with their summer transfer business now after the confirmation of Russell Martin as their new manager.

The Saints will be expected to be quite busy this summer, as there is the potential of several key players to depart whilst Martin looks to freshen things up with arrivals.

Leicester City’s Hamza Choudhury has now emerged on the radar with Southampton keen on signing the midfielder, according to The Telegraph’s notebook.

What is Hamza Choudhury’s situation at Leicester City?

The 25-year-old is a graduate of the Leicester academy, coming through the club’s under-18s to the under-21s in 2015.

For a few years, Choudhury floated around the Foxes’ academy team, while he also spent time away from the club on various loans.

The midfielder enjoyed two separate loan spells at Burton Albion before becoming part of the Leicester first team in 2018.

The 25-year-old was on the fringes of the first team between 2018 and 2022, being a player who was regularly in and out of the starting XI.

Choudhury has so far made 84 appearances for the Foxes, scoring two goals, and registering two more.

However, the Englishman found himself down the pecking order under former boss Brendan Rodgers last summer and was sent out on loan to Watford. He played 37 times for the Hornets and now returns to his parent club with his future up in the air.

Southampton keen on Hamza Choudhury

The Telegraph is reporting that Southampton are looking into a deal for the 25-year-old, but it is unclear if he will be allowed to leave the King Power Stadium.

That decision rests with manager Enzo Maresca, who is likely going to want to assess his players before making any hasty decisions.

The Foxes are closing in on the signing of Harry Winks, and it may mean the club looks to move on some midfielders in this transfer window.

Would Hamza Choudhury be a good signing for Southampton?

He has the potential to be a very exciting signing for the Saints, as he’s got a lot of talent but has struggled to show it on a regular basis.

The 25-year-old showed glimpses of what he is capable of after it only being a year or two ago when Newcastle United were trying everything in their power to sign the midfielder.

Choudhury could be the type of player to flourish in a Russell Martin team, as he is neat and tidy on the ball and could really become a dictator in that Saints midfield.

It will more than likely come down to cost, as Southampton won’t be willing to spend too much to sign Choudhury.