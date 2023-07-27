Fabrizio Romano claims Southampton "insist" that the latest £42.5 million bid from Liverpool for Romeo Lavia is not enough.

David Ornstein of The Athletic believes there is a "high chance" Liverpool will complete a deal to sign Southampton's midfield star despite firm interest from Chelsea.

Romano first revealed that Liverpool remain keen to sign Lavia from Southampton alongside Chelsea, and that he would cost the pair a fee of close to £50 million.

It appears that a move away from Southampton is close, and Florian Plettenberg of Sky Sports Germany backing up Ornstein's claim by reporting yesterday that Liverpool are now in pole position over their competitors as they look to sign a replacement for Jordan Henderson. He said: "Romeo Lavia: Understand that Liverpool is the top favorite now!"

Not only that, but Lavia is keen to join the Reds above anyone else, in spite of late interest from Chelsea, Plettenberg added: "Lavia wants to join Liverpool and has given the green light! No agreement between the clubs yet but concrete negotiations are ongoing. His price valuation was around £50m."

Ornstein revealed recently that Liverpool's opening offer of around £37 million was knocked back by the Saints, but personal terms were not thought to be an issue between Liverpool and Lavia.

Lavia's exit may be forthcoming but Southampton have yet to lose any high-profile players so far in the summer window.

James Ward-Prowse has been linked with various moves to the Premier League and is among those still at St. Mary's but expected to leave, as is the 19-year-old.

The once-capped Belgian international joined Southampton for a reported fee of around £14 million from Manchester City last summer. They will be more than tripling their money for Lavia, less than 12 months on from signing him.

Lavia quickly established himself as a mainstay in the Southampton team that were relegated last season. He played 34 times in his first full season as a professional player in the top-flight but has since returned to the club this summer, with pre-season preparations well underway for Russell Martin's side.

What's the latest from Fabrizio Romano on Romeo Lavia?

Yesterday, Romano provided the following update on Lavia, with Southampton braced for another bid from Liverpool, at an increase from the opening £37 million bid.

Romano said: "Understand Liverpool new formal bid for Romeo Lavia is almost ready — around £42.5m guaranteed fee plus £2.5m add-ons up to total £45m package. Liverpool want to be fast as Chelsea are still interested in Lavia, keeping close eye."

He has since revealed that talks regarding that bid will continue to game, but that Southampton will "insist" on an increase to receive closer to £50 million.

Romano added: "Liverpool and Southampton, in contact to discuss Romeo Lavia deal again today. Liverpool's new bid expected to be around £42.5m plus £2.5m add-ons fee — as reported on Wednesday. Southampton insist on £50m package but details of the deal/payment terms and more being discussed."

Is £50 million a fair price for Lavia?

In truth, Southampton need to be careful to not frustrate Liverpool too much and see them walk away from the deal.

Given that Leicester City have already commanded big fees for Harvey Barnes and James Maddison this summer, and neither of the other two relegated sides in Southampton or Leeds United have managed to sell a key player for significant money so far during the window, it would be a poor decision to push this too far.

Lavia could become the first of those major sales from St. Mary's for a frankly eye-watering fee for a player who has only just completed his first season as a professional. Southampton are already tripling their money with the £42 million+ bid.

A fee around that level should be seen as a win-win for all parties, and would give Lavia the opportunity to kick on even further in his career at Anfield and in European footballing competition, too.