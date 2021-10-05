Southampton in the EFL: Remember Richard Chaplow? Here’s what he’s up to nowadays

Richard Chaplow made 80 appearances for Southampton in just under three years at St Mary’s Stadium and has gone on to take some interesting roles since.

The 36-year-old is getting on for three years since he retired from his playing career and after three seasons as assistant manager for USL Championship side Orange County he was named interim head coach in August 2021.

Chaplow went on to play for Millwall, Ipswich Town, Doncaster Rovers and Orange County after leaving the Saints as a player. When Donny were relegated from League One in 2015/16 Chaplow had a clause in his contract that enabled him to leave for free and that was when his venture over to the USA began.

Chaplow signed for Orange County that summer evidently with a view to pursuing a coaching career and made 57 appearances for the side before hanging up his boots.

The likelihood is that Chaplow would look back on the most successful time in his playing career being at Southampton where he was able to pick up a League One runner-up medal in 2011 and a Championship one the following year.

Chipping in with three goals and an assist in 2011/12 was one of the best returns of Chaplow’s career making a significant contribution to Southampton’s improbable double promotion from League One to the Premier League under Nigel Adkins.

The 36-year-old will gain some great experience at Orange County in the USL Championship and it will be interesting to see if he returns to the Football League in a coaching role in years to come.