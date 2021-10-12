Southampton in the EFL: Remember Jonathan Forte? Here’s what he’s up to nowadays

Jonathan Forte was a serial loanee away from St Mary’s in his time at Southampton between 2011 and 2014.

The livewire forward signed in January 2011 from Scunthorpe United and only made 15 appearances for the club in three and a half years. Forte was sent out on a temporary basis four times before finding a new permanent destination at Oldham Athletic.

Forte retired after a season at Exeter City in 2019 aged 33.

The Barbados international’s best season coincided with him joining the Latics in 2014 when he slammed home 15 goals from 34 appearances in the third tier. There was clearly a player in there that could be effective in League One but Southampton were not able to bring it out of Forte amongst intense competition at the top of the pitch.

Lee Barnard, David Connolly, Dany N’Guessan, Guly Do Prado and Rickie Lambert were all present when Forte signed and the Saints won automatic promotion from League One in 2010/11. Forte added two goals in ten appearances as the club chased Brighton and Hove Albion at the top of the third tier under Nigel Adkins.

It remains unclear what Forte has been doing since retirement which came about due to a knee injury.

The 35-year-old can look back on a journeyman career in the Football League where he played for 11 different clubs, nine still currently applying their trade in the three divisions below the Premier League.