Southampton in the EFL: Remember Jason Puncheon? Here’s what he’s up to nowadays

It has been a long time since Jason Puncheon last pulled on a Southampton shirt.

Having joined the Saints when they were a League One club at the start of the 2009/10 season, the midfielder was part of the side who won back to back promotions all the way to Premier League between 2010 and 2012.

The 2012/13 season in the top-flight would be Puncheon’s final season actually playing for Southampton, with the midfielder joining Premier League rivals Crystal Palace on loan in the summer of 2013.

Puncheon then went on to make that move to Selhurst Park permanent in the 2014 January transfer window, for a fee reported to be worth around £1.75million.

Over the next few years, Puncheon would go on to be a regular feature in a Palace shirt when fit over the coming years, as the club re-established themselves in the Premier League. The midfielder’s finest moment for the club, would arguably come in the latter stages of the 2014/15 FA Cup.

After his free-kick secured Palace victory in the semi final against Manchester City, Puncheon then went on to open the scoring against Manchester United in the final. That would be tinged with disappointment however, as the Red Devils came from behind to win 2-1 after extra time, preventing Palace from lifting the trophy for the first time in their history.

Having struggled for game time due to a cruciate ligament injury suffered in 2018, and being unable to force his way back into the side, Puncheon then left Palace in January 2019, when he joined Huddersfield Town on loan for the remainder of the 2018/19 season.

The midfielder would make just seven appearances in all competitions for the Terriers, failing to score as Huddersfield suffered relegation from the Premier League.

The summer of 2019 then saw Puncheon’s time as a Crystal Palace come to an end for good, as he left the club permanently, having made a total of 169 appearances in all competitions for the Eagles, scoring 16 goals.

Speaking earlier this year, Puncheon admitted to still being unhappy by the manner of his exit from Palace, suggesting he had been written off by Roy Hodgson following his appointment as manager in September 2017, without ever really being given a chance to prove himself.

Following his departure from Palace, Puncheon headed to Cyrpus, joining Pafos FC, who he is still playing for now.

Pafos have claimed back to back seventh place finishes in the Cypriot top-flight in the two seasons since Puncheon’s arrival, with the now 35-year-old having made 50 appearances for the club in total, scoring four goals.