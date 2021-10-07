Southampton in the EFL: Remember Dean Hammond? Here’s what he’s up to nowadays

When Dean Hammond joined Southampton in 2009, the club were looking to secure promotion to the Championship under the guidance of Alan Pardew.

During his debut campaign with the Saints, the midfielder provided 10 direct goal contributions in 42 appearances for the club as they finished seventh in the third-tier standings.

Hammond helped his side secure a return to the second-tier in 2011 as he featured on 41 occasions for Southampton in League One.

In the following season, the Saints managed to secure promotion to the Premier League as Nigel Adkins led them to a second-place finish in the Championship.

Unfortunately for Hammond, he would not be given the chance to showcase his talent at this level for the Saints as he was loaned out to Brighton & Hove Albion.

The midfielder completed a permanent move to Leicester City in 2013 and went on to play a key role in helping them achieve promotion to the top-flight as he made 29 appearances in the second-tier.

Unable to establish himself as a regular starter in the Premier League, Hammond only played 12 games in this division for the Foxes.

A relatively unsuccessful spell at Sheffield United resulted in him leaving the club by mutual consent in 2016.

Hammond returned to Leicester to assist with coaching whilst he also featured as an over age player for the club’s Under-21 outfit.

After briefly retiring from football, Hammond opted to reverse this decision last year as he joined Worthing.

However, he was unable to make an appearance for the Isthmian League Premier Division side as the 2020/21 campaign was curtailed due to the impact of the Coronavirus pandemic in the United Kingdom.

Having called time on his playing career, Hammond now runs his own fitness business.

The 38-year-old is also involved in the media side of football as he regularly watches and analyses games involving Southampton and Leicester.