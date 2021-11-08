Southampton in the EFL: Remember Danny Seaborne? Here’s what he’s up to nowadays

Between 2010 and 2013, Danny Seaborne was a Southampton player, with him making just over 40 league appearances for the club during that time.

In his career, Seaborne played for a number of clubs. He featured for Exeter City before his move to Southampton, embarking on loans in that time to the likes of Tiverton Town, Taunton and Dorchester Town.

Whilst at the Saints, he went on loan to Charlton Athletic and AFC Bournemouth before leaving permanently for Yeovil Town.

Spells at Coventry, Partick Thistle, Hamilton Academical and then Exeter City again would follow, before he ended his career at Derry City in 2018.

Hailing from the West Country, Seaborne is now a hotel proprietor in Widemouth Bay which is near Bude, in Cornwall.

He was born in Barnstable in Devon and obviously spent plenty of time in that part of the world as a footballer for the likes of Exeter, before his move up the coast to the Saints.

Clearly, the south-west is an area he enjoys and he has a business there, whilst his Linkedin page also shows him to have been based in the UAE and on the lookout for potential coaching roles.