Southampton in the EFL: Remember Dan Harding? Here’s what he’s up to nowadays

Southampton enjoyed an excellent couple of seasons in the EFL between 2010 and 2012.

Under the tutelage of Nigel Adkins, the Saints won back-to-back promotions from League One to the Championship and then up into the Premier League.

One man who played a part and experienced both of those promotions was Dan Harding – a reliable figure in defence for Adkins’ men.

Harding joined Southampton from Ipswich in 2009, winning the Football League Trophy in his first season with the club before enjoying two promotion-winning campaigns.

Harding only made 20 appearances when Southampton won promotion from the Championship in 2011/12, and subsequently left at the end of a magnificent campaign for the club.

So what is Harding up to nowadays?

Well, after leaving Southampton, Harding spent three years at Nottingham Forest, which happened to be the last EFL stint of his career.

Quiz: 24 questions about some of Southampton’s best ever strikers – Can you get 100% correct?

1 of 24 What year was Matt Le Tissier born? 1966 1967 1968 1969

A move to Eastleigh materialised in 2015, spending one year at the club before moving to National League South side Whitehawk.

The left-back spent a year at Whitehawk and was even caretaker manager for a brief period of time, and he has been retired since September 2017.

Harding, going off his Instagram page, is now a property developer who also coaches in La Liga as well as here in England.

He was an unsung hero during the Saints’ rise up the pyramid.