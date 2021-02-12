Southampton in the EFL: Do you remember Richard Chaplow? Here’s how he is getting on these days..

Midfielder Richard Chaplow enjoyed a good career at the upper levels in the game, featuring for the likes of West Bromwich Albion, Burnley and Southampton.

His career started with the Clarets, of course, with him part of the side that earned a famous FA Cup victory over Liverpool as Djimi Traore turned the ball into his own net.

He’d join West Brom in 2005, meanwhile, as they fought to stay in the Premier League before loans from the Baggies and later Preston North End to the Saints eventually paved a way for a permanent move in 2011 – a stint that would see him score some impressive goals still remembered now:

Wishing former #SaintsFC midfielder @Rchap04 a very happy 3️⃣6️⃣th birthday 🎉 Flashback to this fierce drive against tonight's opponents in 2️⃣0️⃣1️⃣1️⃣: pic.twitter.com/XDpbSFLsLa — Southampton FC (@SouthamptonFC) February 2, 2021

He’d help Saints into the Premier League in 11/12 before departing for Millwall in 2013, whilst he’d then play for Ipswich Town and Doncaster Rovers in the EFL.

In 2016, he upped sticks and moved to the United States to play for USL Championship side Orange County SC.

Indeed, he ended his career playing across the pond and has since moved into coaching, with him currently assistant at the California-based outfit.

The former England u21 international is evidently enjoying his time Stateside, then, and when we might see him back in this country remains to be seen – but it is clear he is still keeping an eye on the Saints:

Hoping to celebrate with 3 points today 🔴⚪️ https://t.co/1mqMSrkM4u — Richard chaplow (@Rchap04) February 2, 2021