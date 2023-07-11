They're yet to make a splash in the transfer market thus far, but it's only a matter of time before Russell Martin begins Southampton's much-needed rebuild.

The Saints lost their spot in the Premier League after being relegated a few months ago, meaning it is Championship football for the first time in 11 years for the south coast club.

Players are of course expected to leave, with Romeo Lavia, James Ward-Prowse, Armel Bella-Kotchap, Tino Livramento among the many that are attracting significant interest from elsewhere, but that will give Martin the funds to bring in replacements.

Man City's teenage Northern Ireland international midfielder Shea Charles is set to arrive for a fee that could rise to £15 million in the future, utilising the club's positive relationship with the Premier League champions once more, but there are bargains to be had in the free agents market as well.

And it appears that Martin is trying to re-unite with one of his former favourites who is now on the market for free in the form of Ryan Manning.

Southampton in talks to sign Ryan Manning

According to a report from GiveMeSport, the Saints are in talks to sign Manning and he has been at the club's Staplewood training base on Tuesday in discuss a potential move to St Mary's Stadium.

There has also been interest from Leeds United for a number of weeks, but it looks as though Martin is trying to get ahead of the other suitors in a bid to link up with the six-cap Republic of Ireland international left-back.

Manning arrived at Swansea in October 2020, just under a year before Martin was appointed as head coach at the South Wales outfit but didn't feature with regularity under previous manager Steve Cooper - it was only until Martin arrived that he got his chance in the starting 11.

Featuring in the majority of matches in 2021-22 as a left-sided defender in a back three or a wing-back, Manning played 42 times in all competitions, contributing to six goals that season.

It was last season though where the 27-year-old really exploded into life, scoring five times and notching a mammoth 10 assists for the Swans in 46 appearances, with pretty much all of his outings coming as a left-back or wing-back.

Would Ryan Manning be a good signing for Southampton?

Southampton of course have Romain Perraud and youngster Juan Larios at the club as left-back options, but Manning is someone that Martin trusts clearly as a regular in his Swansea team.

He was one of the top left-sided players in the entire Championship during the 2022-23 campaign, so it's no surprise to see he wants to test the waters in the free agent market this summer.

And Manning will almost certainly get a good deal at Southampton as they will be one of the big spenders in the second tier when they have recouped several millions from sales.

It could lead to the departure on loan of Perraud or Larios to give them needed game-time, but Manning on a free transfer is simply an opportunity that Martin and the Saints cannot afford to pass up in the fear of losing out on him to a rival.