Southampton are yet to make a signing in the summer transfer window so far, unlike the majority of their Championship rivals, but Russell Martin is finely poised to make a big splash in the very near future.

A deal has been agreed for Manchester City youngster Shea Charles, with a deal agreed which could rise to £15 million for the Northern Ireland international.

The teenager will bolster an area in midfield that is set to be thin on the ground with the expected departures of Romeo Lavia and James Ward-Prowse, with other names such as Kyle Walker-Peters, Paul Onuachu and Armel Bella-Kotchap also attracting interest from elsewhere.

19-year-old Charles' imminent move to Southampton will further strengthen the good relationship between the Saints and Man City, with both Samuel Edozie and Lavia arriving from the Premier League champions last summer.

Their former head of academy recruitment Joe Shields also arrived from City last year as head of recruitment at St Mary's Stadium and was pivotal to those two deals happening, but Shields quickly moved on to Chelsea - Southampton went back to the Etihad Stadium though to bring in another key figure in Jason Wilcox.

City's former academy director has arrived as director of football this summer and he is clearly keen to explore his contacts back at his old club as not only is he securing Charles' signature, but interest is said to have been revived in Carlos Borges.

Who is Carlos Borges?

Despite not playing a single minute of senior football in his career so far, Borges is one of the hottest prospect at Man City after his scintillating form for the under-21's.

The Portuguese winger joined City from Sporting CP in 2015 and progressed through the academy setup at the Etihad Stadium, with his first breakout season being in 2020-21 when he scored 13 times and notched 19 assists in just 24 outings.

And in 2022-23 he proved to be an absolute force at under-21 level, with 29 goals scored and 18 assists racked up in 33 appearances, with it looking likely that he is the latest in a long line of City academy graduates who now needs experience in senior football to continue developing.

What is the latest on Carlos Borges' situation?

Even though Southampton are keen to add Borges to their attacking unit, whether that be on a permanent deal or a loan move, they face stiff competition from Premier League and Bundesliga outfits, as The Athletic stated.

And one of those English top flight teams has been revealed as according to Football Insider, Bournemouth are poised to make a move for the Portuguese teenager this summer and could gazump the Saints.

The Cherries battled against the odds to survive the drop from the Premier League following Bill Foley's takeover midway through the 2022-23 season, and now they are looking to further strengthen their squad ahead of the new campaign.

Despite having wide attacking options such as Marcus Tavernier, Dango Ouattara, David Brooks and Jaidon Anthony at their disposal, Bournemouth are weighing up both loan and full-time moves for 19-year-old Borges, who could be allowed to leave for a similar deal they cut with Southampton for Lavia, which included a buy-back fee and sell-on clause.