For a number of years, Norwich City right-back Max Aarons has been linked with some of the worlds biggest clubs due to his ability and his very high potential.

He broke into the Canaries first-team at the age of 18 in 2018, just two years after switching academies from Luton Town, and for five straight seasons he has been in the starting 11 at right-back in the Championship and the Premier League.

Barcelona made a loan offer for him in 2020 and the likes of Bayern Munich and Man United in the last few years have been touted as potential destinations.

Racking up over 200 club games for Norwich by the age of 23 and with 34 youth caps for England, Aarons has pedigree and with Norwich being nowhere near the promotion race last season, it has been expected all summer that he would move on to a Premier League or top flight European club this year.

What is Max Aarons' current situation at Norwich City?

Sporting director Stuart Webber said himself that now was probably the right time for Aarons to move on, especially considering he now has less than 12 months remaining on his contract at Carrow Road.

Both Fulham and West Ham United have been linked with a move this summer for his services, but as of now, with less than a week to go until the Championship season begins, no bids have seemingly arrived on Norwich's table.

David Wagner has prepared for the eventuality that Aarons will depart the Norfolk club by signing Jack Stacey this summer, but could Aarons actually stay in the Championship?

Southampton linked with move for Aarons

Recently relegated Southampton were linked with Aarons in somewhat of a surprise twist last week, and the Saints also made a move for him last season whilst in the Premier League but were turned down.

But in an update on Aarons' situation from TalkSPORT, Russell Martin's side are now the favourites to land the defender this summer in what would be a significant raid on one of their Championship rivals.

Aarons is understood to be a target to replace Tino Livramento, who is the subject of interest from UEFA Champions League outfit Newcastle United.

The Magpies have had offers rejected but appear to be getting closer to Southampton's valuation, and a deal could now be closer than it ever was.

Southampton's other first-team right-back Kyle Walker-Peters has also been linked with a move away from St Mary's Stadium following relegation, with The Sun's Tom Barclay claiming that Fulham are keen on the England international, as well as RC Lens of France - who have qualified for the Champions League - and Jose Mourinho's AS Roma.

Should both depart, then it would leave just January addition James Bree as Martin's remaining first-team right-back - he made just six appearances for the Saints following his move from Luton Town for £750,000 and it remains to be seen what plans the ex-Scotland international has for him this coming season.

The sale of Livramento or Walker-Peters though would open the door up for Aarons to arrive at the south coast club, although it is not a guarante that the 23-year-old would accept a move to the club.