Southampton's rebuild is yet to begin following their relegation from the Premier League as they are still waiting to appoint a new head coach as they row with Swansea City over compensation for Russell Martin.

But there will no doubt be plenty of transfer activity on the south coast when it is sorted, with ins and outs expected within the first-team squad.

And the Saints could also be looking to strengthen their development squad this summer as well as they have been linked with a move for Chelsea's 19-year-old right-back Derrick Abu, as per All Nigeria Soccer.

They face a battle though for the teenager's services as both Brighton & Hove Albion and Crystal Palace - who recently took Abu on trial - are also keen to sign him this summer, although he has been told that if he does put pen to paper with the Eagles then he will be accommodated in a different defensive position to his natural role of a right-back.

Who is Derrick Abu?

Born in Germany to Nigerian parents, Abu has been in England since he was two years old and signed for Chelsea at under-11's level in 2012.

Abu made his debut in the under-18's Premier League for the Blues in October 2020 as a 16-year-old but only really became a regular fixture in the 2021-22 season, where he played in a number of different defensive positions including as part of a back three and on both sides at full-back and wing-back.

Stepping up into the under-21's for Chelsea this past season, Abu played eight times in the Premier League 2 competition but was allowed to go on trial with Crystal Palace later on in the campaign, featuring at wing-back in a 3-0 defeat in April against Blackburn Rovers.

Chelsea are set to let Abu leave this summer and will not offer him a new contract, leaving the door open for interested clubs to negotiate a deal with the youngster.

Would Derrick Abu be a good signing for Southampton?

It's incredibly hard to say right now if Abu would be a decent signing for the Saints or not.

He would more-than likely be heading into the club's under-21's squad, just like where he has been playing at Chelsea, and he will be one for the future at St Mary's Stadium.

The fact that current Premier League clubs are keen to pick Abu up suggests that there's a potential player in there, and on a free transfer there's every reason to take a chance on the full-back this summer for Southampton.