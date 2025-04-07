Southampton have been linked with a number of EFL managerial swoops, with Coventry City’s Frank Lampard the latest to be thrown into the mix.

TalkSport’s chief football correspondent Alex Crook has revealed that the Saints board have been impressed by the 46 year old’s work with the Sky Blues.

He joins Sheffield Wednesday’s Danny Rohl and former Hull City boss Liam Rosenior on the rumoured shortlist of candidates to take over at St. Mary’s in the Championship next season, with the news that Ivan Juric has left the club following relegation at the weekend.

Frank Lampard’s impressive Coventry City rise is turning heads

Frank Lampard had big shoes to fill at the CBS Arena, following popular manager Mark Robins, who at the time held the record for longest-serving EFL manager.

When Lampard took over the reins, three weeks after Robins left, Coventry were 17th in the Championship, falling 10 points away the play-off spots, and only two points above the relegation zone.

The Sky Blues’ rise has been meteoric, with the team currently sitting just outside the play-offs on 59 points, trailing sixth placed Bristol City on 60 points. Successive losses to Burnley and Sheffield United have seen the team drop outside of the prospective promotion positions.

The former Chelsea and England manager has recorded 14 wins and three draws across the 25 games he has overseen in the Midlands, recording an impressive average of 1.8 points per game in the Championship.

For now, however, Alex Crook’s report suggests that the popular manager remains committed to Coventry until the end of the season, focussing on their play-off push.

Sheffield Wednesday boss and ex-Hull City man also have their names in the hat for Southampton job

Further reports from TalkSport indicate Frank Lampard joins a healthy list of targets for the vacant Southampton job.

Simon Rusk takes charge for the remainder of the Saints’ Premier League season - in which the South coast side will attempt to beat Derby County’s dismal 11 point record, after already becoming the first top flight side to be relegated with seven games remaining.

Frank Lampard’s Coventry City in the Championship Games 23 Wins 13 Draws 3 Losses 7 Points per game 1.8

Sheffield Wednesday boss Danny Rohl, Strasbourg’s Liam Rosenior and former Norwich City manager David Wagner are believed to be targets for the outbound Ivan Juric.

Rohl’s impressive turnaround of a turbulent Owls side, as well as ex-Hull City man Rosenior’s upward momentum with Strasbourg, are believed to have the pair in prime position for the role.