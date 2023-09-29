Highlights Che Adams could be sold by Southampton in January to avoid losing him for free, as his contract expires in 2024.

Southampton striker Che Adams failed to secure a move away from St Mary's during the summer.

He had been heavily linked with Premier League side Everton and at one point, it seemed as though Sean Dyche's side were going to wrap up a deal for him with the Toffees desperate for more firepower at that point.

But they failed to get that deal over the line and with others unable to wrap up an agreement for him either, the Scotland international will be spending the coming months in the Championship.

However, his contract expires in 2024 and it wouldn't be a surprise to see the Saints sell him in January to avoid losing him for free.

If they do decide to cash in on the forward, here are five potential replacements they could go after.

1 Devante Cole

It may be a big ask for Cole to make the step back up to the Championship.

But Cole is currently thriving at Barnsley, scoring nine goals in nine League One appearances for Barnsley this season.

That's an exceptional record on the back of a fantastic 2022/23 campaign in front of goal and if he can continue at a similar rate from now until the start of the January window, the Saints should consider making a move for him.

However, Middlesbrough, Stoke City and Swansea City are reportedly interested in him, so they would probably need to beat quite a few others to secure his signature.

2 Colby Bishop

Scoring five goals in nine third-tier games for Portsmouth this term, you can't help but feel he should have moved to the second tier when he left Accrington Stanley.

However, Pompey have given him a good platform to shine on and with the player scoring regularly last season too, he's showing that he's ready to make the step up.

John Mousinho's side are likely to take a very strong stance at the negotiating table considering Pompey and the Saints are arch-rivals, but every player has their price.

3 Joe Hugill (Loan)

The 19-year-old has shone in Manchester United's academy in recent years, scoring 11 goals in 12 Premier League 2 appearances last term and making an excellent start to this campaign too.

Tall enough to be a good physical presence for the Saints, they should definitely consider bringing him on loan if Adams leaves and he becomes available.

Hugill's former club Sunderland were linked with him last season but with Mason Burstow coming in along with other forward options, that could allow the south-coast side to swoop in and secure an agreement for him.

4 Kieffer Moore

Welshman Moore's game time has been limited so far this season and with this in mind, it wouldn't be a surprise to see him move on in January.

He's a strong figure which is a real plus and like Ross Stewart, he can be a threat in the air.

Moore is also proven at this level, having shone for both Cardiff City and the Cherries in the second tier before.

5 Rodrigo Muniz

Muniz didn't exactly enjoy the best time at Middlesbrough last season.

However, he did reasonably well during his first season in English football at Fulham and deserves another chance to prove his worth in the second tier.

The Brazilian may take time to get into a rhythm, but he has the potential to be a real asset in the Saints' division and is young enough to get better and better.