Southampton are eyeing a potential move for Aston Villa youngster Lamare Bogarde.

According to Football Transfers, the Saints have identified the 19-year-old as a potential replacement for Roméo Lavia.

It is understood that Liverpool are preparing another offer for the midfielder, which could be enough to convince the Championship side to sell.

Personal terms between the player and the Reds are not expected to be an issue, so it is now a matter of agreeing a fee with the south coast club.

As a result, Southampton are scouting the market for potential targets to bring in to Russell Martin’s squad.

Who is Lamare Bogarde?

The 19-year-old is a defensive midfielder that is currently attempting to break through at Aston Villa.

The Dutchman arrived at the Premier League club in 2020, signing from Feyenoord, before being promoted to the first team squad a year later.

However, he has yet to make his debut in the league for the Midlands club with Unai Emery opting to send him out on loan in the second half of last season.

The midfielder spent the second half of the previous campaign with Bristol Rovers in League One.

Bogarde made 18 appearances in the third division, helping Joey Barton’s side finish 17th in their return to League One.

The teenager impressed with his performances and has now caught the attention of the Saints.

What is Aston Villa’s stance regarding Lamare Bogarde?

Aston Villa are not interested in selling the youngster on a permanent basis, which Southampton have enquired about.

However, they could be open to a loan move in order to further aid his development.

Southampton see Bogarde as someone that could replace Lavia in the squad should the Belgian depart this summer.

Bogarde has already received international recognition with his performances, earning a call-up to the Netherlands squad at underage level.

He has performed for the national team at U15 all the way up to U20 level.

Lavia is one of a number of Southampton figures that have been linked with a move away from St. Mary’s this summer.

James Ward-Prowse, Che Adams and Tino Livramento all also have doubts over their future with the club following Southampton’s relegation to the Championship.

Martin has been placed in charge of the team with the task of bringing them straight back to the Premier League at the first attempt.

The former Swansea City boss has led the Welsh outfit to 15th and 10th place finishes in the last two campaigns.

Would Lamare Bogarde be a good signing for Southampton?

Bringing Bogarde in on loan would be a short-term fix for the loss of Lavia, which wouldn’t be the most ideal situation.

A permanent move would be way more enticing for the Saints, so perhaps figuring out an option to buy clause that Villa could be amenable to could be an idea to help move this deal along.

Bogarde is an exciting prospect and would do a good job in replacing Lavia.

It is the fact that they would be developing a player for Villa that would make this deal feel less than ideal.