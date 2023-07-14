Southampton midfielder Romeo Lavia is attracting significant Premier League transfer interest this summer.

Despite his side enduring an incredibly disappointing season as they were relegated from the Premier League, Lavia enjoyed an impressive campaign on an individual level.

Lavia joined the Saints from Manchester City last summer for a reported fee of £10 million, which could rise to £14 million.

The 19-year-old was a regular last season, scoring one goal and providing one assist in 34 appearances in all competitions, and his performances did not go unnoticed as he received his first call-up to the Belgium squad in March.

What is the latest on Romeo Lavia's Southampton future?

Lavia is widely expected to depart St Mary's this summer following the Saints' relegation and the likes of Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester United and Liverpool have all been credited with an interest.

Southampton are reportedly demanding £50 million for Lavia this summer and that valuation could prove to be a stumbling block, with journalist Fabrizio Romano claiming that Liverpool are considering whether to continue their pursuit of Lavia.

With just three weeks to go until the Saints' get their Championship season underway with a trip to face Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsborough on Friday 4th August, Lavia's future is looking no closer to being resolved and manager Russell Martin warned he expects full commitment from those being linked with a move away from the club.

"I've been really honest in the individual chats we've had, even the ones who think they'll end up back playing in the Premier League and want to, and there’s interest for them, as long as they give it all they’ve got while they’re here, they owe that to the club after last season in particular," Martin told the Daily Echo.

"They don't owe us (the coaches) anything at all as a group because we haven’t been here very long but they definitely owe it to the club and themselves to be all in here and so far they have been."

As speculation over Lavia's future continues, we looked at how much Lavia is currently earning on the South Coast.

How much money does Romeo Lavia earn a week at Southampton?

According to Capology, Lavia currently earns £25,000 per week, although it is important to stress that this is only an estimate.

Lavia is not among the club's biggest earners, with captain James Ward-Prowse unsurprisingly their highest paid player at £100,000 per week, but he is one of their most sellable assets and should their valuation be met, they will likely cash in on him to help balance the books after relegation.

The midfielder earns £1,300,000 a year, but should he make the move to one of the top Premier League sides, his wages will likely increase significantly.

With the likes of Ward-Prowse, Tino Livramento and other Saints players likely to depart this summer, the club will receive some sizeable transfer fees to allow Martin to reinvest in his squad and the exits will vastly reduce the wage bill, putting the club in a healthier financial position as they adapt to life in the Championship.