Southampton cashed in on a number of first-team players in the summer transfer window, with Nathan Tella being one of them.

To the surprise of many though, it wasn't Burnley that the 24-year-old landed at.

Tella had a successful loan stint at Turf Moor last season, scoring 17 league goals in the Clarets' Championship title-winning campaign, and it was always expected that they would bid enough to bring him back to Lancashire.

Vincent Kompany's side never met Southampton's valuation though, but Bayer Leverkusen of the Bundesliga did and they prized Tella away from St Mary's Stadium for a £20 million fee in the final week of the window.

How did Nathan Tella get on in his Bayer Leverkusen debut?

Having signed for Leverkusen on August 27, Tella was thrown straight into a matchday squad by new head coach Xabi Alonso on Saturday as they took on Darmstadt in a home Bundesliga match.

Match-fit from his appearances for Southampton in the early stages of the Championship season, there was no qualms in putting Tella straight into the action when needed, and he came off the bench with 18 minutes to go in the contest when they were already 4-1 up.

In truth, Tella didn't have much to do as Leverkusen coasted to a victory and they added a fifth goal whilst he was on the pitch, but the winger himself only had one shot whilst he was also dispossessed once as well, according to WhoScored.

In further stats from FBRef, Tella made two progressive passes whilst on the pitch but didn't manage to get the ball and dribble at any Darmstadt defenders.

There are however plenty of matches to come for the versatile attacker, with the Bundesliga, domestic cups and the UEFA Europa League all to play for.

Will Nathan Tella be a success at Bayer Leverkusen?

It's of course incredibly hard to tell if Tella is going to be successful or not as it's very early days, but there will be confidence based on his stint with Burnley last season.

Going from a Championship side to a Bundesliga team - especially one that is in European competition - is a big step up though and there will be more competition for places in Alonso's side, especially if the Spaniard doesn't play with wingers.

He started with a 3-4-2-1 against Darmstadt with two attacking midfielders behind another summer recruit in Victor Boniface, but for Burnley he often played on the right-hand side of a front three and that's also where he was featuring in the early stages of the season for Russell Martin at Southampton.

Tella has proven though that he can work in multiple attacking positions and at the age of 24, there is still time on his side to improve parts of his game and become a goalscorer at the highest level.

Leverkusen did pay £20 million for his services, so that is what they will be expecting over the next few years, but if it doesn't work out for him in Germany then there will likely be takers back in England.