Southampton holding advantage over Newcastle United over pursuit of Swansea City star

Swansea City’s interest in Michael Obafemi means Southampton are holding an advantage over Premier League rivals Newcastle United in the race for Matt Grimes this summer, according to Hampshire Live.

According to a recent report from Chronicle Live, Newcastle and Southampton are both interested in making a move for Grimes this summer following Swansea’s failure to earn promotion to the Premier League via the play-offs. It is believed that it could cost them around £8 million to make a move happen for the 25-year-old.

There have also been reports that have emerged recently that Swansea are interested in making a fresh move for Southampton forward Obafemi.

That comes after Steve Cooper’s side reportedly wanted to bring him in on a loan deal from the Premier League club during the winter window, but ultimately the transfer never materialised and the Swans signed Morgan Whittaker instead.

It is now being reported by Hampshire Live that Southampton could potentially use Swansea’s interest in Obafemi to edge ahead of Newcastle in the race for Grimes’ signature this summer.

The report adds that the Swans’ interest in Obafemi means that the Saints have an advantage over Newcastle at this stage in terms of getting a deal for the 25-year-old over the line.

The Verdict

You can understand Southampton being clever here and utilising Swansea’s interest in Obafemi to help them to secure a deal for Grimes. The Swans need to be careful with the way that they handle this one because there would be a little bit of a gamble involved regarding a move for the forward, while they know full well the qualities that their midfielder provides for them.

Swansea’s valuation of around £8 million on Grimes seems more than fair given the excellent form he was producing for them last season to help them reach the play-off final. Personally, I would not be lowering that valuation at all, irrespective of whether Southampton came in and suggested they would offer a lower fee but include Obafemi as part of the deal.

Having said that, Swansea have to bring in attacking reinforcements this summer, so that might well turn out to play right into Southampton’s hands. It would make a lot of sense if this kind of move did happen this summer, but the Saints for me would certainly be getting the better deal here.