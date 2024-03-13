A stumbling block has been reached in Southampton’s transfer negotiations with Trabzonspor.

According to Turkish outlet Fotospor, the two clubs are continuing to negotiate over a permanent deal for Paul Onuachu.

However, no agreement has yet been reached, with the two sides still unable to find a compromise on the fee to be paid for the forward.

Onuachu signed for Southampton in the January 2023 window in a deal worth £18.6 million from Belgian side Genk.

Following the Saints’ relegation to the Championship, the Nigerian made the switch to Trabzonspor on loan for the campaign.

Paul Onuachu transfer latest

It has been reported that Southampton are aiming to earn up to €12 million (£10.3 million) from the permanent sale of Onuachu this summer.

However, Trabzonspor are only willing to commit a maximum of €10 million (£8.5 million) to their pursuit of the 29-year-old.

The striker has been in impressive form for the Süper Lig side this season, contributing nine goals and three assists from 17 appearances in the league.

The Turkish top flight side are keen to keep Onuachu at the club beyond this campaign in order to bolster their first team squad.

However, they are unwilling to budge on the £8.5 million limit they have set, meaning a compromise will need to be reached with the Championship side in order for negotiations to advance any further.

He has earned plaudits for his performances, even if injury and international commitments have limited his game time this term.

Onunachu suffered a partially fractured arm recently, which is set to keep him out of action for a number of weeks.

His last appearance for the team came on 28 February in a cup game against Basaksehir.

Onuachu made just 11 league appearances for Southampton last season as the club suffered relegation to the second division.

Southampton league position

Russell Martin’s side is aiming to fight for promotion straight back to the Premier League.

It is apparent that Onuachu will have no place in the manager’s plans regardless of which division the club competes in next season.

The Saints currently sit fourth in the Championship table, six points adrift of the automatic promotion places but with a game in hand over their rivals.

The south coast club are all but assured of their place in the play-offs, but they will still be fighting for a top two spot in the standings until mathematically out of contention.

Next up for Southampton is a home game against Middlesbrough on 29 March.

Onuachu’s future lies away from Southampton

Southampton have a strong attacking unit at the moment and it is difficult to see Onuachu being used as an attempt to improve on it.

The forward failed to make an impression during his six months with the club prior to his loan move to Trabzonspor.

The club is now trying to recoup as much of the fee paid to sign him as they can.

With no other obvious suitors, it may be in their best interest to compromise on their asking price and accept the £8.5 million move being offered by the Turkish side.