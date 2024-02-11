Highlights Southampton have the second-highest wage bill in the Championship, behind only Leicester City.

Southampton are one of the so-called 'big hitters' when it comes to the current Championship layout, and it's been proven by their performances in recent months.

Although many would argue that Russell Martin's side are in an expected position in the thick of a three-way battle with Leeds United and Ipswich Town for the second automatic promotion place, full credit must go to those who have all played a part in creating club history in recent weeks.

It has been a remarkable turnaround for all connected to the club, after it took some time for the side to get to grips with the rigours of the second tier - conceding 19 goals in their first eight league games.

And since then, they haven't looked back, climbing into the automatic promotion places for the first time this season with a 2-0 win over Rotherham United on February 3rd.

Southampton's current wage structure

According to Capology, the Saints currently have the second-highest wage bill in the second tier, standing at an approximate tally of £40,794,000. Only Leicester City have a higher payroll, which stands at the estimated figure of £59,930,000 across the season.

As a result of a lengthy period in the Premier League, Southampton have been able to pay substantially higher wages than some of their current divisional counterparts.

With that in mind, FLW takes a deeper dive into the club's highest paid players from the last five seasons - All figures used throughout are estimated as per Capology.

Danny Ings

2019/20

Beginning this list back in 2019/20, when Danny Ings was the club's highest earner, as Southampton finished in 11th place on 52 points under Ralph Hasenhuttl.

Ings joined the club from Liverpool in the summer of 2019 for a £20m fee, and instantly rose to the top of Southampton's payroll, earning the estimated figures of £75,000 per week and £3,900,000 across the season's entirety.

The former Burnley man ended the campaign as the Saints' top scorer with 25 goals across 42 appearances in all competitions. After netting a further 12 Premier League goals the following season, Ings was sold to Aston Villa for £25m in 2021, and is currently on the books of West Ham United.

Fraser Forster

2020/21

After spending the previous season on loan at previous club Celtic, Fraser Forster was Southampton's top earner for the 2020/21 campaign, earning an estimated salary of £90,000 per week and £4,680,000 per annum.

This was £15,000 clear of fellow former England international Theo Walcott, and it's fair to say that such wages were far from justified as Forster only featured in eight Premier League matches, with Alex McCarthy chosen as Hasenhuttl's number one.

However, Forster would feature 19 times the following season, before joining Tottenham Hotspuron a free transfer in the summer of 2022.

James Ward-Prowse

2021/22 & 2022/23

Across the following two seasons, club captain James Ward-Prowse would become Southampton's highest paid player, pocketing a weekly sum of £100,000 across both campaigns, which is quantified as £10.4m across the time period.

The England international was a key facet of the Saints' midfield for so many years, with his ability in dead-ball situations, in particular, up there with the very best in the Premier League.

It always seemed likely that he would depart after relegation was confirmed, as Martin oversaw a major rebuild.

After scoring 55 times in 410 appearances for his boyhood club, which included a start in this season's Championship opener against Sheffield Wednesday, the 29-year-old was sold to West Ham United for a £30m fee on a four-year deal.

He's settled in well at the London Stadium too.

Joe Aribo

2023/24

This may come to the surprise of some, but the club's current top earner comes in the form of Joe Aribo, although the Nigerian's role in this remarkable upturn in fortune has been somewhat limited.

Aribo signed for the club on a four-year contract in 2022, just weeks after netting in the UEFA Europa League Final for Rangers. However, his fortunes on the South Coast have been very contrasting.

He featured just 21 times in the Premier League last season, scoring twice, and has failed to feature in the starting eleven on many occasions due to the manager's settled midfield trio of Will Smallbone, Flynn Downes and Stuart Armstrong.

Therefore, it's hard to justify the club's payment of £70,000 per week for somebody who is merely utilised as a squad player under the current regime. However, if there was one example to justify the gulf in wages between the top and bottom end of the Championship, this is it.

To add further context, Aribo is earning an estimated sum of £3,640,000 across the season, which is just £2,628,000 behind Rotherham United's 2023/24 payroll when each of the Millers' squad's wages are taken into account.