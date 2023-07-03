This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Wolves have been linked with Southampton striker Che Adams.

That's according to Daz Hale from BBC WM, who report that they're one of a number of Premier League sides keen on the 26-year-old after the Saints were relegated to the Championship.

Wolves to sign Che Adams?

But would he be a good signing for Wolves? And should Southampton cash in?

We quizzed our FLW writers...

Adam Elliott

Adams would be a huge asset for Southampton in the Championship, as shown by his form for Birmingham previously at second tier level.

His link-up play and presence in attack is really good, as is ability to run the channels and pin opposition defenders. Adams is a physical bully and a great focal point who could thrive for Russell Martin.

His ability to take chances at Premier League level has come into question at times, but there is no doubting that he could be a key player in the tier below.

However, with that being said, now is the time for the Saints to cash-in. Adams has one year left on his deal and is likely to be minded to play top-flight football again as well.

Wolves have struggled in front of goal all season, and the 26-year-old would be a sensible addition when considering he is likely to come at a cut-price due to his contractual situation. He would add a different type of threat to their attack, as most of Wolves’ current forward line consists of fast, tricky wide players.

Declan Harte

Southampton have little choice but to cash-in on Che Adams this summer.

He has just one year remaining on his contract, and it is not worth risking losing him as a free agent.

The forward would be a solid signing for Wolves, who need to strengthen their depth of options in attack for next season.

The Scot has plenty of Premier League experience and should be available at a reasonable price.

It would be a loss for the Saints to sell a key player, but his lacklustre performances last season indicated that now may be a good time to sort out a replacement for him in the team anyway.

Ned Holmes

Wolves can smell a cut-price deal here and Che Adams could well be a useful addition.

He's a hard-working and unselfish forward that would provide Julen Lopetegui with more depth in forward areas, which would be no bad thing considering their goalscoring troubles last season.

The 26-year-old hasn't exactly proven prolific in the Premier League - with 25 goals in 125 appearances - but he has looked like a threat in the top flight and if a cheap deal is there to be done it could be great business.

A cut-price deal could be a possibility given Southampton's relegation to the Championship and the fact that Adams has entered the final 12 months of his contract.

The Saints will have to consider reasonable offers made, but it would be no surprise if Russell Martin fought hard to keep him as he's a proven goalscorer at Championship level.

22 goals in his last season in the second tier show just what a weapon he can be if they can resist cashing in.