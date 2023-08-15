"There is no sign" of Southampton winger Nathan Tella trying to force a move back to Burnley yet, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

The Clarets have been linked with re-signing the 24-year-old after he impressed on loan at Turf Moor last season but he remains at St Mary's and looks to have a key part in Russell Martin's plans for the 2023/24 campaign.

What is the latest with Burnley's pursuit of Nathan Tella?

Tella was sent out on a season-long loan to Burnley last summer in a move that proved fruitful for all parties - with the winger bagging 19 goals and five assists as he helped Vincent Kompany's side win the Championship and secure promotion back to the Premier League.

With the Saints relegated, fresh links between the Clarets and their 2022/23 star quickly resurfaced but things have not progressed as some may have assumed they would.

It is thought that Burnley have seen offers rejected this summer as they fell short of Southampton's valuation while over the weekend, Nixon reported that the Championship club are willing to hold onto him beyond the end of the summer window to boost their hopes of winning promotion back to the top flight.

According to the Daily Mail, Bundesliga side Bayer Leverkusen have entered the race for Tella but it seems for the time being he is content with his lot at St Mary's.

Nixon has claimed that there has been no sign of the winger looking to force a move away from Southampton at this time.

What could Nathan Tella cost?

Previous reports have suggested that Southampton want at least £15 million for Tella this summer.

If the South Coast club's other business this summer - particularly the sale of James Ward-Prowse and the ongoing Romeo Lavia situation - has taught us anything it's that they're willing to stand firm by their valuation of players.

Having cashed in on a number of players since their relegation was confirmed, the Saints looked to be in a very strong negotiating position as they do not need to sell the winger and would likely rather keep him at the club.

When is Nathan Tella out of contract at Southampton?

Southampton's position is made even stronger by the fact that Tella still has two years left on his current deal.

The Englishman's current contract does not expire until the summer of 2025 but it is said he could be offered fresh terms soon in a bid to keep him at the club.

What has Russell Martin said?

Speaking to talkSPORT (via Lancs Live) at the end of July, Martin made it clear that he was excited to work with Tella this season.

He said: "Obviously I played against Nathan a couple of times last year and he was one of the top performers in the division, for sure. And he's a brilliant lad; a brilliant young man who had a really good season. And yeah, hopefully we get to continue working with him for a while and he can be a big part of it here."

That stance has been reflected in Martin's use of Tella this term, with the 24-year-old playing every minute of Southampton's first two Championship games.