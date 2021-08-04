Southampton hand trial to Bournemouth player after recent contract development

Southampton are said to have taken Jake Adams on trial from Bournemouth after the youngster rejected a contract offer from the Cherries, as per a recent report by Hampshire Live.

The 18-year-old is regarded as one of Bournemouth’s brightest academy talents and as a result of this, the South Coast outfit have taken steps to tie down the midfielder to a professional deal.

However Adams has since rejected the offer from Scott Parker’s men and is now in the process of trying to earn a return to his former club Southampton in what has been a rapid turn of events.

Adams was released by the Saints when he was 12-years-old and is now said to have featured in two trial games for the Premier League club as he plots a return to St Mary’s.

The Basingstoke born player is predominantly a right winger but is also capable of playing as an out and out striker and would command a compensation fee if he did indeed move permanently between the two clubs this summer.

The Verdict

This will obviously come as a blow to Bournemouth who rate Adams highly but unfortunately it is hard for a young player to ignore the pull that Premier League academies have.

The player himself clearly feels that he has unfinished business at Southampton and it’s clear that his head has been turned by the possibility of securing a move back there.

He has done well to develop himself in a good environment at Bournemouth and I think overall he has earnt the right to decide where he sees his future.

The offer of a professional deal at the Vitality Stadium clearly shows how much they value him, but if Southampton can offer the same terms or better, they will surely get their man this time around.