Glen Johnson has given his verdict on Southampton’s sale of Roméo Lavia to Chelsea.

The midfielder was the subject of intense transfer speculation involving the Blues and Liverpool.

The future of the 19-year-old was in doubt throughout the summer, eventually leading to a £58 million agreement with the London club.

Lavia had impressed in his debut campaign for the Saints last year, even as the team suffered relegation to the Championship.

The midfielder earned the attention of top Premier League clubs with his performances, making a swift return to the top flight over the summer.

What has Glen Johnson said about Roméo Lavia’s move to Chelsea?

Johnson praised the talent of Lavia, but warned that it may take some time to adjust to his new surroundings at Stamford Bridge.

The former Chelsesa defender believes that a loan move back to Southampton could even prove a beneficial move for his development, as game time in Mauricio Pochettino’s side could be limited.

“It all depends on how he starts,” said Johnson via Betfred.

“He’s a fantastic player, but he’s still a young kid.

“You can never buy a 19-year-old and assume they’re going to walk straight into your first-team.

“You have to wait and see how he performs amongst the top players that Chelsea already have.

“He’s gone into a big dressing room that includes many top, top players, so I can’t imagine that Chelsea are expecting him to come in and improve them straight away.

“There’s a chance that Roméo does settle in very quickly if he’s older than his years.

“If he doesn’t start off too well, then they could always loan him out as he’s so young and will be at the cub for a number of years.

“They could even let him go back to Southampton and give him a chance to perform.

“On the other hand, if he hits the ground running and doesn’t look out of place, then he will get even more gametime.

"It’s hard to guess what’s going to happen as he’s so young and going into such a big dressing room.”

Lavia made 28 league appearances for Southampton last year after his arrival from Manchester City.

However, despite performing well, he was unable to help steer the south coast club clear of relegation from the top flight.

Russell Martin has been tasked with bringing the side straight back to the Premier League at the first attempt.

The Saints have earned seven points from a possible nine to make a positive start to the campaign.

Next up for Southampton is the visit of QPR to St. Mary’s on 26 August.

Were Southampton right to cash-in on Roméo Lavia?

A £58 million deal was simply too much for Southampton to turn down, with the club doing extremely well to extract that kind of value for the Belgian.

The midfielder may find himself on the fringes of Chelsea’s midfield options given the money spent to bring in other big names.

That does call into question Chelsea’s own transfer strategy, but Southampton have taken advantage of their big spending to get a lot of money for a promising talent.

A loan move back for Lavia would be strange given the fee involved, but it might not be the worst idea if he is struggling for game time in London.