Former Swansea City and Ipswich Town midfielder Flynn Downes is expected to depart West Ham United this summer, with Southampton's Russell Martin keen for a reunion, according to The Athletic.

Downes came through the ranks with Ipswich Town and impressed well for the Tractor Boys, prompting a move to Swansea for a reported fee of around £1.5 million.

After just one season in South Wales, whilst the Welsh side were managed by Martin, he excelled under his guidance, which culminated in a move to West Ham for a fee of around £12m last summer.

The 24-year-old midfielder is a boyhood West Ham fan and played 35 times last season for the Hammers, but only 15 of those appearances were starts.

Therefore, a potential move could be on the cards for Downes during the summer, and ex-WHUEmployee first broke the news to the Claret & Hugh that a reunion with Martin on the south coast could be a possibility. Plus, with West Ham keen on Saints skipper Ward-Prowse, there is the potential for Downes to be used as part of a swap deal.

They said: “This is largely down to their appointment of his former manager at Swansea, Russell Martin. He and Downes enjoyed a great relationship and the former Norwich player sees the midfielder as a great addition to help drive the Saints back to the Premier League.

“Mark Warburton was instrumental in getting the midfielder to turn down an almost done move to Palace to sign for us. He has obviously left the club (with a replacement expected to be named soon) and Moyes may consider allowing the player to move.

“What makes this move more significant is our interest in James Ward-Prowse. The set piece king is high on Moyes’ wish list, as he was last summer, and at the moment we feel their valuation is too high. If Downes could be included in the deal this could help lower the cost.”

What's the latest on Downes' West Ham future? Could Southampton sign him?

Roshane Thomas of The Athletic explained that Downes could be someone to depart before pre-season begins, and confirmed Southampton's interest in the midfielder.

He wrote: "Downes had limited game time last season and is likely to be on the move this summer. The 24-year-old midfielder joined from Championship side Swansea City last summer, but of his 21 league appearances, only seven were starts.

"He has been linked with a move to Southampton, who recently appointed Russell Martin. The latter was Downes’ manager at Swansea City."

Would Downes be a good signing for Southampton?

Downes is proven Championship quality and is someone who would slot straight into Martin's system without the need to be developed heavily.

He is a fantastic player in the pivot, not only in terms of his work rate, but also his ball progression as well in that area.

Downes is a player at a good age, too, with the propensity to improve further over the next few years. He would be a sensible transfer, even if he was used as part of a deal for Ward-Prowse.