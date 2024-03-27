Highlights Southampton open to renegotiating deal with Juventus if they want to keep Carlos Alcaraz long-term.

Alcaraz suffered an injury setback in Italy, impacting his progress and future with the Serie A giants.

Promising statistics show Alcaraz's potential impact for Southampton.

Southampton are open-minded about Carlos Alcaraz’s long-term future at the club.

According to Give Me Sport, there is a chance that the Argentine has played his final game for the Championship side already.

Alcaraz is currently on loan with Italian giants Juventus, having signed for the club during the January transfer window.

It was reported that a €49.5 (£42.5) million option to buy clause was agreed as part of the deal, but it has since been claimed that the Serie A team now feels the fee is prohibitive and may look to renegotiate the figure in the summer.

This has put some doubt over the future of Alcaraz, whose agent revealed that his client departed St. Mary’s due to a lack of game time.

Carlos Alcaraz transfer latest

However, it is now believed that Southampton could be open to a negotiation with Juventus over new terms.

Max Allegri is understood to be fond of Alcaraz and would be keen to keep him beyond his loan spell.

But any definitive decision over his future may have to wait until after the end of the season, with Juve still weighing up their options.

It has been reported that Southampton’s promotion challenge could have an impact on Alcaraz’s future at Juve, who are considering another loan offer if the Saints do not earn a place back in the top flight.

An injury has also hampered the player’s progress in Italy, with a hamstring issue suffered earlier this month set to keep him out for a number of weeks.

He earned his first start for the team in a 2-1 loss to Napoli, but pulled up with a fitness concern that has kept him out of the sideline ever since.

This came as a blow to Alcaraz and Juventus, as he had proven a useful option in Allegri’s squad, and offered the team something different.

Carlos Alcaraz's importance to Southampton

Carlos Alcaraz's Southampton stats 2023/24 - per Fbref.com Stat Per 90 Non-penalty goals 0.25 Non-penalty expected goals (npxG) 0.29 Shots 3.27 Assists 0.08 Expected assists (xAG) 0.09 npxG + xAG 0.38 Shot-creating actions 3.84

This was his fourth appearance for the club since joining in January, and he even provided an assist to Federico Chiesa before being substituted late in the game (all stats from Fbref).

Alcaraz made 23 league appearances for Southampton prior to his loan move, but only 13 of those came as starts.

He contributed three goals and one assist, with the Hampshire outfit chasing a top two spot in the Championship.

Southampton are currently fourth in the table, nine points behind second place Leicester City.

Next up for Russell Martin’s side is a home game against Middlesbrough on 29 March.

Southampton flexibility required for Alcaraz deal

Southampton will need to be flexible on the terms already agreed with Juventus if they are to receive any major fee for the player.

Promotion to the Premier League will strengthen their negotiating position, especially as their interest in Matías Soulé could then be used as part of any talks over Alcaraz.

A hamstring injury has come at a bad time for the player, who was starting to grow in importance in Allegri’s side.

However, if Juve can’t agree a deal with the Saints over new terms then there will likely be no shortage of other potential suitors for Alcaraz this summer.