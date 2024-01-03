On an 18-match unbeaten streak in the Championship, there is precious little for Southampton fans to complain about right now when it comes to what is happening for them on the pitch.

Russell Martin is clearly enjoying his time on the south coast since his summer move from Swansea City, and when he has players like Adam Armstrong and Kyle Walker-Peters to call upon, then it's no surprise that the Saints are fighting for promotion.

Some individuals have fallen out of favour though over the course of the campaign, with one of those being striker Sekou Mara.

Signed last summer from Bordeaux, French forward Mara has struggled to really make a real impact at the Saints so far, scoring just the once in 22 Premier League outings last season.

And the club's relegation to the Championship hasn't seen the 21-year-old get any more game-time due to the retention of Adam Armstrong and Che Adams in the summer transfer window, with just 14 league outings so far and an average of 20 minutes on the pitch per match.

Sekou Mara's Southampton Championship Stats 2023-24 Appearances 14 Average Minutes Per Game 20 Goals 1 xG (Expected Goals) 1.82 Assists 1 xA (Expected Assists) 0.18 Shots Per Game 0.8 Big Chances Missed 3 Touches Per Game 11.7 Successful Dribbles Per Game 0.6 Aerial Duels Won Per Game 0.2 Possession Lost Per Game 3.2 Stats Correct As Of January 2, 2024 - As Per Sofascore

Mara has started just once under Martin in the Championship, and with the January transfer window now open, it could be the time for the youngster to head out and get regular minutes under his belt.

Southampton striker Mara wanted by Lille

And that opportunity could be given to Mara in his home country of France, as a report from Sport.fr claims that Lille are keeping tabs on a potential deal for the forward in the current transfer window.

It is claimed that their star attacker Jonathan David could be on the move this month, and Mara is being lined up as a short-term replacement for the Canada international by Lille, who currently sit fifth in the Ligue 1 table and some 12 points behind table-topping Paris Saint-Germain.

Mara was the subject of late transfer interest in the summer window, with Lille being one of the clubs keen on him then as well as German outfit Werder Bremen, according to The Athletic.

However, despite the acquisition of Ross Stewart at the time, Mara was kept around at St Mary's Stadium for cover - multiple links to attacking players coming in this month though at the club could mean he is surplus to requirements now.

Saints need to loan Mara out for game-time

At the age of 21, Mara is still developing as a player, but he won't do that if he's barely getting minutes at Southampton.

Russell Martin sees Armstrong and Adams ahead of him in the pecking order and that is perfectly fair given their pedigree, but it's probably not fair to keep Mara sidelined when he needs game-time.

Lille could provide that but if Mara is made definitively available, then there's likely to be a host of clubs across the continent of Europe that are keen.

The Saints need to do what is best for Mara and let him depart temporarily as it's likely they will land an incoming deal for an attacker this month - it could really do wonders for his confidence and his development.