Southampton’s B team head coach David Horseman is set to become the new boss of Forest Green Rovers.

Who is David Horseman?

The 39-year-old had worked with Bristol City and Watford among others before joining the south coast side in 2019, where he was with the U23s.

Horseman is now in charge of the B team, and he did help Ruben Selles with the first-team towards the end of the previous campaign. Whilst that ultimately ended in disappointment as Saints were relegated, it shows that he is highly-rated at the club.

However, it appears Horseman could be on the move now, as the Daily Mail has revealed that he is in line to take over at Forest Green Rovers.

David Horseman to be the new Forest Green boss

Rovers suffered relegation themselves last season, with Duncan Ferguson the man in charge as they fell to the fourth tier.

Whilst the former Everton coach was not to blame for Forest Green’s struggles, as he inherited a side that were heading down, he didn’t improve the side as key figures would’ve hoped.

Therefore, it was announced earlier this month that the Scotsman would be leaving, with Hannah Dingley stepping up to oversee the first-team whilst the search continued for Ferguson’s successor.

And, it appears that decision has been made, with the report claiming that Horseman could be announced as the new head coach by Wednesday.

Is this a good appointment for Forest Green?

This is obviously a risk for Forest Green in the sense that it’s Horseman’s first senior managerial role in professional football. But, he has spent years in charge of Southampton’s B side, and that gives an indication that he is known for developing players.

That’s going to be important for the League Two outfit, who will be keen to identify talent, improve them and sell them on in the years to come, whilst being successful along the way.

With the side having suffered relegation, there will be a hope that Forest Green can bounce back immediately. That won’t be easy given the money that is now at that level, so Horseman will have a tough job on his hands.

What does this mean for Southampton?

We know that Southampton have placed a big focus on youth over the years, and they’re a club that will give players a chance if they’re good enough, even if they went away from that slightly in recent years.

Back in the Championship, there will be a greater emphasis on promoting from within, so there’s no getting away from the fact that this is a blow for the club.

But, they will recognise that this is a great opportunity for Horseman, and the fact he has been identified for this role shows that he is well regarded in the game.

He will obviously need to be replaced, and it will be interesting to see whether Russell Martin has a say in the next man who comes in, or whether it’s entirely down to the board.