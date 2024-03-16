Highlights Southampton seek quick return to Premier League after facing relegation, hoping for automatic promotion in the Championship.

After 11 years in the Premier League, Southampton returned to the Championship for the 2023/24 season after a disappointing 2022/23 campaign which saw them finish bottom of the league.

Russell Martin's side are in contention to make an immediate return to the top-flight of English football and face an important couple of weeks as they make one final push for automatic promotion.

Southampton's last five league finishes Season League Finish 2018/19 Premier League 16th 2019/20 Premier League 11th 2020/21 Premier League 15th 2021/22 Premier League 15th 2022/23 Premier League 20th (R)

Relegation to the Championship has allowed Southampton supporters the chance to watch their team win more often, and the club even went 22 league games unbeaten earlier on in the season.

However, the St Mary's faithful will be hoping for a return to the riches of the Premier League in the near future.

As a club who spent so much time in the Premier League, Southampton were able to splash the cash and make a number of big signings in the past, and with that in mind we've taken a look at the careers of Southampton's top 6 record signings.

6 Sofiane Boufal - £16m

Morocco attacker Sofiane Boufal joined Saints from Lille in the summer of 2016 for a then club record fee of £16million, according to Sky Sports.

Boufal spent four years in total at St Mary's, although he did spend the 2018/19 season on loan at Spanish club Celta Vigo. In total, he made 84 appearances for the club, scoring 5 goals and registering five assists.

He left the club for French side Angers in 2020, before moving to Qatar in 2023 when he joined Al-Rayyan. Now 30, Boufal is still playing for the Qatari outfit.

5 Jannik Vestergaard - £18m

Central defender Jannik Vestergaard joined the Saints from Borussia Mönchengladbach in the summer of 2018 for a fee of £18million, according to The Daily Echo.

The Danish international made 79 appearances in total for the club between 2018 and 2021, before moving to Premier League rivals Leicester City.

Three years on, Vestergaard remains at the King Power Stadium and is part of a Leicester side battling for promotion with the Saints.

4 Paul Onuachu - £18.6m

Nigerian striker Paul Onuachu moved to St Mary's from Belgian side Genk in the January transfer window of 2023 for a fee of £18.6 million, according to The Athletic.

He wasn't able to help keep the club in the division, and he made just 12 appearances, failing to register a goal or assist.

Following the club's relegation last summer, he played just one game this season and was loaned to Turkish side Trabzonspor in September.

3 Guido Carrillo - £19.2m

Argentine striker Guido Carrillo joined Saints from Monaco in January 2018 for a fee of £19.2m, according to The Daily Echo.

However, Carrillo was a flop, and he made just ten appearances, registering two assists and no goals.

He joined Leganes on a two-year loan in 2018, before moving to Elche on a permanent deal that year. Since then, he's had spells with Chinese side Henan FC, and Argentine side Estudiantes, where he remains playing now.

2 Danny Ings - £20m

Born in nearby Winchester, Danny Ings had a spell in the Saints academy, but he re-joined the club in the summer of 2018 from Liverpool for a fee of £20million, initially on loan, before joining permanently the following summer, according to The Telegraph.

Ings thrived at St Mary's, and he scored 46 goals in 100 appearances for the club before leaving suddenly in the summer of 2021.

After two years at Villa Park, he joined West Ham United in the summer of 2023, and remains at the London Stadium now.

1 Kamaldeen Sulemana - £22m

Ghana winger Kamaldeen Sulemana joined Southampton in the January 2023 transfer window for a club record fee of £22million, according to BBC Sport.

The player began his senior career at Danish side Nordsjaelland before moving to French side Rennes in July 2021, where he remained for a season-and-a-half.

Despite relegation, Sulemana has remained at St Mary's this season and has had a campaign disrupted by injury. He'll be hoping to show the Saints' faithful why they paid £22million for him in the coming weeks as the club target Premier League promotion.