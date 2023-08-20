Highlights Russell Martin has had a promising start to his tenure as Southampton manager with four points from the first two league games.

Southampton have begun a new managerial era this season, with Russell Martin taking charge at St Mary's over the course of the summer.

Following the club's relegation from the Premier League at the end of last season, Martin will be tasked with returning the club to the top-flight of English football as soon as possible.

In that sense, things have started reasonably well for the new Saints boss in the Championship, who has picked up four points from his first two league games in charge, courtesy of an opening day win at Sheffield Wednesday, and a thrilling 4-4 draw with Norwich City.

That is something the 37-year-old and his side will now be looking to build on at the weekend, when they travel to Home Park to face Plymouth Argyle.

But who are some of the managers that Martin will be looking to emulate in becoming a major success during his time in charge at St Mary's?

Here, in order to find out, we've taken a look at the ten Southampton managers with the highest win percentage from their time in charge of the club, with the condition they have taken charge of at least 20 games, in order to provide a fair sample size.

10 Lawrie McMenemy - 41.74%

One of the most successful managers of the era, McMenemy is well remembered for his time in charge of Southampton, with him taking over as manager in November 1973 after four months as an assistant at the club.

The Saints suffered relegation from the top-flight at the end of the 1973-74 season, but McMenemy remained in charge, and guided the club to a famous FA Cup final win over Manchester United in 1976. Promotion back to the top-flight followed in 1978, with a run to the League Cup final coming a year later. McMenemy took Southampton to their best ever top-flight finish of second in 1982, but left in 1985, having won 225 of 539 games in charge, a win percentage of 41.74%.

9 Glenn Hoddle - 42.31%

Hoddle took charge of Southampton in January 2000, and guided the club to a 15th place finish in the Premier League that season.

The former England boss remained in charge of the club for just over a year, leaving in March 2001 to return to his former side Tottenham, at a point when Southampton were on course for a tenth place finish in the top-flight. The Saints won 22 of their 52 matches under Hoddle, a win percentage of 42.31%.

8 Bill Dodgin - 47.45%

Dodgin was on the books of Southampton as a player between 1939 and 1945 - though he never played competitively for the club due to the Second World War - before becoming the clubs manager after retiring from playing in 1946.

Southampton were a second division side throughout Dodgin's time in charge, and twice finished third in the final standings under him, before he left for Fulham in 1949. In total, Dodgin won 65 of 137 games in charge of Southampton, a win percentage of 47.45%.

7 Ronald Koeman - 48.35%

Koeman's appointment looked a big statement of intent from Southampton when it was made in the summer of 2014, given his pedigree as both a player and a manager.

It was a move that paid off, with the Dutch icon guiding the club to seventh and sixth place finishes in the top-flight in his two seasons in the charge, which represent the club's best ever finishes in the Premier League, before he left for Everton in June 2016. During his time at St Mary's, Koeman won 44 of his 91 games in charge, a win percentage of 48.35%.

6 Ernest Arnfield - 52.14%

One of Southampton's earliest managers, Arnfield took charge of the club even before the start of the 20th century.

Under Arnfield, Southampton won the Southern League title on no fewer than five occasions, although that did not secure them promotion at that point, while they twice reached the FA Cup final in this period as well. Arnfield would have a second spell as Saints boss between 1912 and 1919, but in this stint, a record of 268 wins in 514 games in charge gives him a win percentage of 52.14%, and sixth place on this list.

5 Alan Pardew - 53.13%

Pardew only lasted little more than a year as Southampton manager, but it was certainly an eventful spell in charge.

In his one full season as the club's manager in 2009/10, Pardew took the Saints to the Football League Trophy title with victory over Carlisle United at Wembley, and a seventh place finish in the League One table. However, Pardew was then sacked in August 2010 just days after thrashing Bristol Rovers 4-0. During his time in charge, Pardew won 34 of his 64 games as Charlton boss, a win percentage of 53.13%.

4 Nigel Adkins - 54.03%

Following the sacking of Pardew, Southampton turned to Adkins as their new permanent manager, with the former goalkeeper and physio leaving Scunthorpe to take charge at St Mary's.

It was a move that would certainly pay off for the Saints, with Adkins guiding the club to consecutive promotions from League One to the Premier League in his first two seasons in charge. However, with the Saints battling relegation from the top-flight, Adkins was sacked in January 2013, paving the way for the appointment of Mauricio Pochettino. In total, Adkins won 67 of his 124 games in charge of Southampton, a win percentage of 54.03%.

3 Cecil Knight - 60%

Southampton's first manager on record, Cecil Knight was in charge of the club for three seasons from 1892-1895.

Due to the fact that the Saints did not become founder members of the Southern League until the 1894-95 season - playing only in the FA Cup before then - Knight took charge of just 25 games during this spell, winning 15 of those, a win percentage of 60%.

2 Charles Robson - 69.57%

Taking over from Knight, Robson would have just one season in charge of Southampton during the 1895/96 campaign, at a time when he was still playing first-class cricket for Hampshire.

Southampton finished third in the Southern League during Robson's one year in charge, as he won a total of 16 of his 23 games as Southampton manager, a win percentage of 69.57%.

1 Alfred McMinn - 70.37%

Like Robson the year before him, McMinn would have just one season in charge of Southampton, although it did prove to be a successful one.

The Saints won the Southern League title under McMinn, going unbeaten throughout the league campaign, while also reaching the second round of the FA Cup. All that means that McMinn won 19 of his 27 games in charge of Southampton, a win percentage of 70.37% that earns him top spot in this list.